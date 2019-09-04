When you’ve got a big ol’ belly in front of you, sex with your partner might be a total turnoff. That doesn’t mean that you’re not (ahem) turned on, though. Sex during your nine months might be a challenge, so what’s a girl gotta do to get off? Masturbating during pregnancy can be good for your mind, your body, and oh yeah, your mood, too.

Just because you’re pregnant doesn’t mean that you might not be in the mood for love. Self-love, that is. “Masturbation can be a wonderful way to cope with pregnancy symptoms,” says Stefani Goerlich, LMSW, a licensed master social worker specializing in sex therapy. “It lowers stress levels, increases blood flow, and can even help with nausea symptoms- all good things for both mom and baby!” And for the times when you feel too big, bloated, (or even burpy), masturbation can help you feel better without having to worry about pleasuring your partner.

But before you let your fingers (or other devices) help you reach the big O, there are some things you need to know. Although having an orgasm should be okay, be sure to ask your practitioner first. “Orgasm can cause uterine contractions, which may be problematic if you’re at an increased risk of miscarriage,” reports Goerlich. “And women with placenta previa might be encouraged to avoid any kind of sexual activity.” Keep in mind that uterine contractions can cause the onset of labor, Healthline reported. So speak with your OB to ensure that having an orgasm won’t cause any complications.

If you’re feeling randy and have your provider’s approval, here are some tips for getting the most out of your prenatal self-pleasure:

1. Use A Clitoral Stimulator Shutterstock If you’re looking for a little self-lovin’ without penetrating your puss, consider using a clitoral stimulator. Because these toys aren’t actually used to enter your vagina, they can be easier to maneuver around your growing belly. They also make orgasms easier, since they target the clitoris.

2. Skip The Showerhead While a hot bath might be the prelude to a night of passion, you might want to dial down the temperature if you’re expecting. “Hot water raises your body temperature, which can cause problems with fetal developmental, especially during the first trimester,” says Goerlich. That’s why you should avoid using showerheads or bathtubs when you’re feeling frisky. And if your water has broken already, you might run the risk of introducing bacteria into your vagina.

3. Be Creative Who says it has to be all missionary style when you’re on a mission to achieve orgasm? You should definitely be creative with your positioning while you masturbate. “Self-stimulation while lying down can be difficult when heavily pregnant,” says Goerlich, since the weight of your belly can put pressure on your vena cava, a major blood vessel, Parents found. To keep baby safe while you masturbate, Goerlich suggests kneeling while straddling a pillow between your knees. This can help you hold your toy (if any) in place. Alternately, a hands-and-knees position can make using your fingers a bit easier as well, especially if your belly is big.

4. Keep It Clean No matter what type of toy you choose to use for self-stimulation, you should make sure that it’s clean, according to Parents. After all, you’ll be introducing it into your vagina, and you don’t want to run the risk of bringing any bacteria into your girly parts. Learn how to clean your sex toys properly to ensure that they’re clean — and ready for round two.