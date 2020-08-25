Ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked away from their senior royal roles, they've been trying to live a more normal life with little boy. They moved to California, they bought a house, they've been volunteering their time where they can. But, of course, they are still royals and so is their son. In fact, the question of whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie is a prince like his dad may officially have an answer.

The short answer? Not yet, but the day is coming whether his parents are senior royals or not. As royal aficionados may recall, when Markle and Prince Harry welcomed baby Archie on May 6, 2019, they decided not to give him a royal title. Instead, he was introduced to the world as Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, which could have been seen as something of a portence for things to come. By the time he was 8 months old, his parents had stepped away from their lives as senior royals and were attempting to live as somewhat private citizens in North America.

But that doesn't mean their son isn't part of the royal family, of course. As the great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth, he is seventh in line to the throne. And when his grandfather Prince Charles eventually becomes King of England, Archie will move further up the line, as The Daily Express recently reported. Officially becoming a prince. Just like his Cambridge cousins, 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis.

As sixth in line to the throne after his uncle Prince William, all three of his children, and his father Prince Harry, the rules will change slightly for Archie. According to The Daily Express, Archie will be required to seek the King's permission when he wants to marry as part of the 2013 Succession of the Crown Act.

Now it's not as though the royal family will be forcing little Archie to use his title of "prince" or anything. When he turns 18, he can decide whether or not he wants to be referred to as His Royal Highness or simply Archie, just as his parents chose to drop the HRH but keep their titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as noted by the BBC. He can either continue on living his life away from the royal family or head back over across the pond to try it out for himself, which would make his life an even better plot for a movie than it already is right now.