Is "Ready For It?" About Calvin Harris? Taylor Swift's New Music Video Has Fans Digging For Clues

The Old Taylor used to write sappy love songs for her exes. The New Taylor? She throws shade. Or at least that's what fans are thinking. Although it's not even coming out until Thursday night, fans picked apart the teaser for the video and seem to be 100 percent sure that Taylor Swift's "...Ready For It" is about Calvin Harris, her ex boyfriend, who has, admittedly, been in the mix of some T-Swift drama since their breakup.

It sort of all makes sense if you think about it, but then again, so do most conspiracy theories. As Glamour pointed out, fans think that the lightening bolts seen in the teaser to her video are way too similar to the lightening bolts on Harris' single "This Is What You Came For," which Swift wrote with him. At the time, she did so under a pseudonym (Nils Sjöberg) so that their relationship wouldn't overshadow any success of the single. Remember: Back then, everyone was pretty obsessed with Swift and Harris' lovelife. So she had a point.

But! The song became controversial anyway, because the truth eventually came out that Swift was Sjöberg by the time she and Harris had broken up and she was dating Tom Hiddleston. Things got weird when word spread that Swift's feelings were hurt by Harris.

Initially, Harris was complimentary in public about Swift's involvement on song. The 32-year-old tweeted, confirming the rumors, "And she sings on a little bit of it too. Amazing lyric writer and she smashed it as usual.” But he apparently felt that Swift was trying to "belittle" him, according to a GQ interview last year and let loose on Twitter. In a series of tweets in July 2016, he said:

Hurtful to me at this point that her and her team would go so far out of their way to try and make ME look bad at this stage. I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy [Perry] ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it.

If you were alive on the internet at the time, you likely remember the flood of pieces about Swift, Harris, Hiddleston and all of the pop singers alleged rivalries. Like, Harris brought up the alleged beef between Swift and Katy Perry — that was a low blow.

As that played out in the media, Harris then deleted tweets that originally promised that he and Swift were still tight. So things didn't exactly end well between Swift and Harris, or at least not in the public's eye.

The whole theme of Reputation so far seems to be about all the #DRAMA that Swift's been through in the media and the things people have said about her. "Look What You Made Me Do" and its accompanying video spell it out pretty simply — the sweet, old Taylor was dead, and she was coming for for everyone who ever talked smack about her.

There are also fans on the internet that think that Swift being "naked" in the clip from "...Ready For It" is a reference to Kanye West's "Famous" video which was released the same summer that she made headlines for the Harris feud and briefly dating Hiddleston.

In addition to all the gossip about her relationships, she also accused West of illegally recording her conversation and referencing her in the song in a way she didn't approve of. Which led Kim Kardashian to accuse her of lying. It was a whole thing.

I'm all about celebrity drama, and especially T-Swift drama, as much as the next woman, but can we give the girl a little credit? If she really wants to move on from the media circus that was her life in Summer 2016, why dedicate an entire album to it? Lightening over a dark blue background? It's not that unique of a concept, and could have easily been a coincidence.

Not like, you know, dressing backup dancers in the same outfits as another hit single by a world famous pop star. Oh, Taylor.

Watch Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Check out the entire Romper's Doula Diaries series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.