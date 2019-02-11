Sunday's Grammy Awards were full of surprises, including some eclectic fashion choices, but one classic moment was when a star got to share her pure parenting joy. Jada Pinkett Smith was one proud mom watching son Jaden sing along with Diana Ross at the Grammys, and her post about the moment was so sweet.

As People reported, the moment occurred when Ms. Ross herself, on hand in a fabulous red gown to perform in honor of her 75th birthday, started to sing her 1970 hit, "Reach Out and Touch (Somebody’s Hand)."

Going into the audience, the music legend headed to Jaden, 20, Pinkett Smith's son with actor Will Smith. Ross and Jaden briefly harmonized, with Jaden, a rapper himself, sounding pretty fantastic.

Watching from nearby, Pinkett Smith, founder of the hit Facebook show Red Table Talk, was so totally thrilled (as any mama would be), grabbing the moment on video to share with her Instagram followers.

"Jaden’s moment with an Icon Liv’n✨," Pinkett Smith wrote about the encounter, which fans commenting on her post clearly loved.

"Aww, how awesome is that!!! Our living legend, Iconic moment for him," wrote one, while another noted, "Jaden was really feeling it too. He closed his eyes and everything." A third chimed in "That’s so amazing!❤️."

Pinkett Smith has been on quite the roll lately.

Her Facebook show, which she started with the idea of creating a non-traditional family dialogue among three generations of women — Pinkett Smith, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris and Jaden's sister, Willow — is popular amongst Facebook users and was even nominated for a 2018 People's Choice Award for best daytime talk show.

The busy working mom, who also got to take advantage of music's biggest annual soirée to celebrate with buddy Michelle Obama, as People noted, will also appear in the thriller Angel Has Fallen with Gerard Butler, Morgan Freeman, Piper Perabo, and more later this year, according to IMDb.

Pinkett Smith has been clear that, as a mom, she raised Jaden and Willow to be independent, both emotionally and financially.

Pinkett Smith noted at the recent Sundance Film Festival that "I did not want them to grow up thinking that because they were in the midst of affluence that they didn't have to learn how to grind, learn how to work hard on their own," as USA Today reported.

Sonia Recchia/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And with Jaden being business-minded — he has set up his own bottled water brand, tried his hand at modeling, and acted professionally, in addition to a career in music — Pinkett Smith has every reason to be proud of her kids.

"Y'all know how to work, y'all work hard, y'all do it well, and I'm proud of that," Pinkett Smith noted in a Red Table Talk episode called "Growing Up Smith."

And while it sounds like Jaden's pretty busy these days with several gigs, he sounded darn good harmonizing with one of the music world's greatest legends. (Ross herself was brought to the stage by a member of her family, 9-year-old grandson Raif-Henok Emmanuel Kendrick, according to HuffPost.) But still, it's not like Jaden's family members don't know a thing or two about singing themselves to help guide him, just in case.