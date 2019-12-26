What's a gal to do when she's got some gift bows for wrapping and a beautiful bump hanging out right in front her? Deck it out, of course. And that's exactly what Jenna Dewan did for her newest pregnancy photo, which featured her growing bump wrapped up like a festive Christmas present.

On Dec. 25, Dewan, who's expecting her second child in 2020, shared a photo of her bump wrapped up like a Christmas present with her followers on Instagram. "Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all love and peace in your heart today and every day," she captioned the sweet and festive photo. "Best gift ever right here."

Dewan announced she was expecting her upcoming bundle of joy and first child with her boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee back in September, but hasn't shared too many bump-dates since then. On Christmas, though, it seems Dewan was full of Christmas cheer, which her fans certainly appreciated. "Best gift ever," one fan agreed in the comments, while another said, "ahhh the cutest lil bump and the best gift of all!!!!"

Dewan is clearly excited about her new baby on the way, but she's also still focused on making sure her firstborn — 6-year-old daughter Everly whom she shares with her ex Channing Tatum — is having a lovely holiday as well. She told E! News about some of her holiday plans with Everly, and apparently one of those plans includes an "ornament fairy" that brings her something new every day.

Of course, Dewan isn't the only member of the family excited about expanding her family soon. Kazee has moved in with Dewan and Everly and has made it patently clear that he is excited to be a dad to the couple's new baby. As he wrote in an Instagram post back in September when news of the pregnancy first came out, "I can’t even begin to describe the feelings that I have had since we first learned that Jenna was pregnant! I have waited my entire life for this moment and couldn’t have found a better person to build a family with."

It's clear this baby is the best Christmas present for the entire family this year.