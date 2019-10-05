Jennifer Garner Wants To Pick Her Kids' Halloween Costumes But Nope

There are a whole lot of really great things about your kids getting older. Sleep is the number one great thing, of course, also seeing them turn into their own people instead of just staying a baby who can't talk or do anything. But there are a whole bunch of things that make it sort of sad too. Like when they stop wanting you to pick all of their things. Especially fun things like Halloween costumes. This is a sad day indeed for any mom, even a celebrity mom it seems. Jennifer Garner wants to pick her kids' Halloween costumes, but I guess it's not happening any more. Time marches on and with it go the cute furry animal onesies.

The Camping star is mom to three kids she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, 13-year-old daughter Violet, 10-year-old daughter Seraphina, and 7-year-old son Sam. If you've ever followed her on Instagram you know she totally loves being a mom to her kids, even if she's pretty careful about protecting their privacy. And while Garner, like most moms, presumably enjoys each stage of her kids' lives for different reasons, she's feeling a bit melancholy about one thing this spooky season. As she told Entertainment Tonight during an interview, she really misses picking her kids' costumes for Halloween. The 13 Going On 30 star admitted it's gotten "harder" to do cute family costumes now that her kids are older:

I mean, I remember one year when I talked both my girls into dressing up as pigs, and they were so cute! And now they would be like, 'No, mom, ohmygosh, no!'

Obviously that doesn't stop Garner from celebrating in her own way.

Of course, Garner managed to stay positive since she is a human ray of sunshine, noting:

So yeah, it's harder. But they're gonna be cute, whatever they are.

If I were her I would work on the youngest, her 7-year-old son Sam. I bet he would cave under costume pressure. But I suspect that's not really Garner's parenting style. She's still counting her blessings like an evolved human being and enjoying her kids for exactly the people they are right now, as she explained to Entertainment Tonight:

I have kids that are funny and smart, and I think they're awesome. They change you wholly, and completely and not at all. I'm lucky to have them.

Sure, Garner is being very adult about her kids' changing attitudes. But here she is dressed as Astrid from How To Train Your Dragon for her son's 7th birthday in February. If you've ever seen a mom more excited to be in costume please let me know I'll wait.

The truth is, Halloween is one of the best parts of being a parent of young kids. I could wax poetic about the tiny panda bears and Tiggers and pumpkins and Batmen I carried up and down our neighborhood when my kids were little but I would start to sob and no one wants that.

Jennifer Garner might be sad now but I'm here to tell all parents there is one excellent benefit to your kids getting bigger at Halloween; their candy haul is enormous. You can sneak all the mini Twix you want, I promise you.