Counting On stars Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar have led busy lives ever since their daughter, Felicity, entered the world on July 19. From navigating new sleep patterns to introducing the infant to church life, the two are always on the go. But just when you thought things couldn't get any busier in Laredo, Texas, Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar became a "family of four" on Sunday. As it turns out, the new parents added an adorable cat to their brood named Jacob. Cue the awws.

It's safe to say Vuolo and Duggar keep fans on their toes. Not only did the two surprise viewers when they announced their pregnancy a little over a year into their marriage (this is rare in Duggarland), but they also chose a hospital birth opposed to a home delivery. The couple is unique in comparison to their Duggar relatives, to put it mildly, and you never know how they'll buck the trend next. Case in point: Just two months after Felicity made her debut, Vuolo took to Instagram on Sunday to announce the couple are owners of a furry feline named Jacob. "Welp, we’re now a family of four," Vuolo captioned a beautiful shot of the orange cat, according to Instagram. "Welcome to the family, Jacob."

As for how Jacob crossed paths with his new family, the story is really sweet. Vuolo explained to a curious fan, according to Instagram:

We went for an evening stroll a few weeks back and about a half mile from our home he ran up to us, clearly a stray, starving, no collar, and he followed us all the way home. He hasn’t left! So we’ve gotten his vacs, etc. Essentially, he adopted us!

Although Jacob's exact adoption date isn't clear, it's obvious fans are enamored with the precious animal.

"Love kittens," one fan wrote. "Congrats on new addition."

Another person chimed in: "Omg beautiful cat."

"Excellent to have a pet! Good for you all," a commenter penned. "Love you guys."

"What a cute kitty!" someone else said.

Interestingly enough, Duggar and Vuolo are the first couple out of the married Duggar siblings to own a pet. It's possible the other couples are holding off because of some old advice Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar received as newlyweds.

"I grew up watching TV, but when we got married a doctor friend of ours encouraged us not to have a pet or a TV the first year of marriage," Jim Bob explained to HuffPost. "So we did that. For the first year we lived on love." Hmm, interesting.

Excitement about Duggar and Vuolo's foray into pet ownership aside, some people expressed concern about Felicity in the post's comments section.

"I wouldn’t have a cat with a new baby especially an outside cat, carries to many germs," someone argued.

"Oh boy be careful....cats like to sleep on warm baby faces and suffocate them," one fan stated. "And you never know when they will decide to just scratch or bite for no reason!"

"Don't let him go outside," a person advised.

Of course, it goes without saying Duggar and Vuolo would never put their newborn in harm's way. Although it's true pet ownership can pose some risks to families (accidents do happen), the parents appear to be very careful people who will responsibly take care of Jacob without jeopardizing Felicity's health. Plus, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a helpful checklist detailing how new parents can safely introduce their cats to newborns.

Going forward, it will be fun to witness Vuolo and Duggar's adventures with Jacob. The "family of four" is a cute bunch, and fans are thrilled to see the brood expand in new ways.