Jessa Duggar's Hilarious Story About Using Her "Mom Detective" Skills Is A Must-Read

Counting On star Jessa Duggar doesn't post on social media very often, but when she does, it's bound to be hilarious. From Instagram posts about how little she cares about her "messy" house to funny pics of her two sons, 1-year-old Henry and 2-year-old Spurgeon, Duggar does a great job of producing enjoyable parenting content. And on Wednesday, Jessa Duggar shared a hysterical story about her life as "mom detective." If you've ever thoroughly investigated one of your child's white lies, there's a good chance you'll appreciate Duggar's engaging tale.

What I appreciate about Duggar's Instagram posts regarding Spurgeon and Henry is that she always keeps it real. Duggar doesn't pretend for fans that Spurgeon and Henry get along swimmingly 100 percent of the time, or that she's some kind of master disciplinarian. In Duggar's house, she and her husband, Ben Seewald, are figuring out parenting as they go. It's pretty refreshing in this world of perfectly curated Instagram feeds, to say the least.

As for Duggar's latest post that's hitting home with parents, it involves a little fight between Spurgeon and Henry. Apparently, Henry is obsessed with Spurgeon's favorite toy truck, and he always tries to steal it. Ah yes, the phenomenon of two kids wanting the same toy at the exact time. Funny how that works, right?

Well, one day Duggar was hanging out at home when she heard a "whimpering" sound from Henry (hmm, I wonder where this is going...). Upon investigating the noise, Duggar found a scene that appeared a little too innocent.

Duggar — who is known for her long Instagram captions — told the story using a baby emoji face to represent Henry and a little boy emoji face for Spurgeon. Duggar recalled to fans, according to Instagram:

Earlier today, I heard 👶🏼 whimpering. (I assumed 👶🏼 was trying to steal the favorite fire truck toy from 👦🏻 again, or was at least upset that it wasn't his turn to use it They'd had this same dispute earlier in the day). "What's wrong?" I asked. 👦🏻 was already lovingly helping little brother toward Mommy, and replied, "Henry hit head." 🙎🏻: "Aw, poor baby." I didn't want to assume anything since I hadn't been a witness. 💭👶🏼's kinda in that clumsy toddler stage, so he is always taking little tumbles or bumping into things. I picked him up, and he was perfectly content again!

Of course, the story didn't stop there. While nursing Henry, Duggar couldn't help but notice an *interesting* mark on his forehead. Duggar explained, according to Instagram:

A while later, as I was nursing 👶🏼 before nap time, I brushed his sweaty hair back from his forehead, and that's when I got a glimpse of this: little red marks in a perfect circle, with a line down the middle. Immediately, I thought "Tail light.". Being the self-proclaimed toddler psychologist that I am, I explored the mind of my 2-year-old: 💭 I bet ya $50 that 👶🏼 was trying to steal the fire truck from 👦🏻, and 👦🏻 took matters into his own hands and bonked 👶🏼 on the head to get him to relent. But when 👦🏻 saw 👶🏼 visibly upset, 👦🏻 felt bad about his choice to hit 👶🏼, and hence switched to consoling and comforting mode. And at this moment, I appeared on the scene. Seems to make perfect sense, right?. I confiscated the evidence (aka: toy fire truck), and... it was a perfect match. #momdetective #boymom Come on now, yall-- who out there can relate? 🙈

Ha, I love how Duggar immediately thought "tail light" when she noticed the mark. You know you're a parent when you can easily identify a variety of toy parts via your child's injuries. Who knows, maybe Duggar has a future in forensic science...

The cutest part of the story, however, was when Duggar was reminded of her sibling rivalry with Jinger Duggar, her younger sister. Duggar shared, according to Instagram:

P.S. I've always heard it said, "What goes around, comes around." I'm am 100% sure that 👦🏻 is my offspring, because that was totally me in my toddler days. 🙈😆 @jingervuolo, thank you for always loving me and being my BFF, even when I was THAT KID! 👧🏻❤️👧🏻 This gives me confidence that my boys will continue to be best friends forever. 👦🏻💙👶🏼.

Aww. It's funny to imagine all of the trouble Duggar and Jinger got into as kids.

To sum it all up, it sounds like Duggar's life at home with her two sons is very similar to what other parents are experiencing at this very moment. I would bet that every parent out there has done a little investigating to debunk one of their kids' fibs — it's just part of the job. Happy sleuthing, Duggar.