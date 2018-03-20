Jinger Duggar's Latest Pregnancy Update Has Fans Fishing For Details About Her Baby's Sex

Ever since a certain Duggar daughter announced her pregnancy, fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for the day when more clues would be revealed about the latest addition to the ever-growing family. And with Jinger Duggar's latest pregnancy update in their Instagram feeds, fans are continuing to fish for details about her baby's sex. Although the 24-year-old Counting On star has been regularly sharing updates about her pregnancy and her bundle of joy's progress, she hasn't revealed everything fans are dying to know, leading them to jump to conclusions of their own.

Since Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, first announced that they're expecting their first child together, the happy couple has really only shared updates about how far along Jinger is, how big the baby is, and their excitement of course. As of this past Sunday, the expectant first-time mom is 22 weeks along and their baby-to-be is the size of a papaya now, as she shared in a photo on Instagram.

Although these updates are indeed exciting to see for Counting On fans, they aren't all that revealing. The reality stars have not announced their baby's sex — something they may very well want to keep a secret or be surprised by — or definitive due date, but from her updates is safe to assume that Jinger is due this summer. But because of this lack of information coming from the soon-to-be parents themselves, fans are taking the opportunity to grasp at any hint, clue, or detail that they can.

Of course, there isn't really a lot to go on though. In the most recent photo Jinger shared, she's simply standing to her side, showing off her pregnancy bump. And her caption isn't too revealing either; all Jinger wrote was a baby emoji along with "Vuolo" and the hashtag, #22weeks. But just from that, the color of the chalk she used, and apparently the way that Jinger's pregnancy bump is situated (because people forget that all women's bumps are different and each pregnancy is unique), fans are throwing out their assumptions and bets that she's having a boy. Or a girl. Honestly, the assumptions are all over the place.

But one of the most prevalent theories out there is that Jinger could be having a girl — at least a hopeful theory — purely based on the fact that no other Duggar daughter has given birth to a girl.

"Can't wait to see what the baby is! I hope a girl but God choses, not us. That would be cool though because everyone else is having boys!" one user commented. "Yeah all I was saying is that there have been so many boys born, so I'm just hoping she has a girl to balance things out," another added.

Indeed, Jinger's sisters who have had kids have all had boys. There's Jessa, and her husband, Ben Seewald, who are parents to their sons Spurgeon Elliot and Henry Wilberforce. Then there's Jill and her husband, Derrick Dillard, who parent their sons Israel David Dillard and Samuel Scott Dillard. And then there's Joy-Anna Forsyth, who gave birth to her first child with husband Austin Forsyth last month, a baby boy named Gideon.

But just because a lot of fans want Jinger to break that all-boy cycle that the Duggar daughters seem to be carrying on, that doesn't mean others aren't guessing Jinger will also have a boy.

"Does their [sic] fact that baby is written in blue mean its a boy???" someone astutely noted, of course meaning the chalkboard behind Jinger.

Another added, "Baby is written in blue again. Does that mean you are having a boy?"

Of course, there's no way to know for sure whether Jinger is trying to drop hints for fans about her baby's sex, but some are pretty confident that she is. It's also very likely that she doesn't actually know the sex of her baby, as her sister Joy-Anna opted to learn when she gave birth to her first child. So she may be following her lead. Or not. Whatever happens, fans will have to keep on waiting for the grand reveal, whether that happens on Counting On or through her pregnancy updates.

