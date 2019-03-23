The Gaines family are really living their best lives every day. Especially ever since the family welcomed their fifth child, baby boy Crew Gaines, last June. His birth coincided with the end of their HGTV show Fixer Uppers, and it seems as though his parents are really enjoying the slower pace of life with their kids. In fact, the whole family just took a holiday together, and Joanna Gaines' update on baby Crew's holiday is all about making footprints in the sand.

The Magnolia designer and her husband, Chip Gaines, took all five of their kids — Drake (14), Ella (13), Duke (13), Emmie Kay (9), and 10-month old Crew — to Tulum, Mexico for a retreat recently. A well-deserved retreat, considering the fact that the couple still have several super successful businesses together despite having ended their HGTV program last year. There are the Silos, the Magnolia restaurant, magazine, bed and breakfast, and cookbook. Not to mention the collaborations with Target, kids' clothing company Matilda Jane, and a new design collection at Anthropologie. No wonder the couple needed a beach getaway with their kids; that's a whole lot of work for anyone. And fortunately these parents are smart enough to know when it's time to get away from it all to hang out in the sand.

As evidenced by this adorable picture Joanna Gaines shared of Crew putting his feet in the sand with help from his big sister...

The proud mom captioned the photo:

Leaving Tulum with rested minds and full hearts ♥️

As Gaines noted in her Instagram stores, per TODAY, this was the first time little Crew put his feet in the ocean and the sand. And honestly, I feel more relaxed just looking at this picture. Especially his fascinated gaze and also his little legs.

Crew Gaines might be a newcomer to life on the beach (he does spend a whole lot of time on the family's farmhouse in Waco, Texas after all), but he clearly embraced it.

Gaines shared another picture of her baby boy just hanging out in a jumper, staring at the waves.

Of course, the baby wasn't the only one who enjoyed a laidback life at the beach. Joanna Gaines also shared a picture of her walking with one of her daughters in flip flops and shorts. After the winter we've had I think we can all safely say we've never been more jealous of Joanna Gaines and that's saying a lot.

The Gaines family couldn't have chosen a more perfect place for a laid back, relaxed holiday. Tulum, Mexico is known as something of a hippy village, with perfect white sand beaches, lagoons, Mayan ruins, and apparently excellent food, as per Be My Travel Muse. From the looks of this family dinner eaten al fresco, Tulum is clearly the place to be for a little rest and relaxation.

Life is obviously all about balance. It feels good to work hard, especially if you love what you do. But it's just as important to recognize when you and your family need to reconnect.

And if you can manage to dip those feet in the ocean, all the better.