Joanna Gaines Shared The Cutest Pics For Son Crew's 1st Birthday

Joanna Gaines has so much going on in her life that I'm already getting tired at the prospect of having to write it all down, let alone actually live it. She is a cookbook author, an interior designer, a magazine publisher, a blogger, and has her own housewares line for Target. Oh I should also mention that the Waco, Texas based entrepreneur is about to launch another successful home design show with her husband Chip and oh yeah, she's raising five kids. Despite all of her many roles, Joanna Gaines shared the cutest new pictures to honor her baby boy Crew on his first birthday. Because family is her number one priority no matter how much she has going on in her life.

The Magnolia magnate and her business partner/husband Chip Gaines welcomed their fifth child on June 21, 2018. A baby boy named Crew Gaines joined his older brothers, 14-year-old Drake and 10-year-old Duke, as well as sisters 12-year-old Ella Rose and 9-year-old Emmie Kay. As many Fixer Upper fans will remember, Joanna's fifth pregnancy came as something of a surprise eight years after having their fourth child. As Joanna noted in an essay for her magazine Magnolia Journal: ""Chip and I made a choice to take some time off this past year because it seemed best for us in that season — even though we knew it would stretch us to stay still. Only a few weeks later I found out I was pregnant."

And along came Crew.

While the couple might not have been expecting another pregnancy, they both welcomed their youngest boy with open arms. As did his older siblings, as evidenced by a series of photos on Joanna's birthday post for Crew on Instagram that she captioned:

One year ago. What a gift you are to all of us sweet boy ❤️

Joanna told People recently that Crew's big brothers and sisters are still "obsessed" with him,

It's so funny. They are still completely obsessed with this kid. A year ago, he wasn’t in our lives. Now you’re like, ‘How?’ I think what’s so crazy about kids is by the time they hit the ground… it’s almost like we always knew he was coming, and that was his time.

She shared pictures of baby Crew on Instagram being cuddled by big sister Emmie Kay and big brother Drake in his first few days.

The kids aren't the only ones who are completely enamored with the youngest member of the Gaines family. Chip certainly seems to get a kick out of his little boy as well. Joanna shared a photo of the proud dad bringing Crew home from the hospital to the family farm in Waco, Texas around a year ago.

Some might consider being the youngest of five children to be a bit of a tough pill to swallow, but I think as Crew Gaines gets older he'll be able to tell a different story. He'll be able to tell the story of being loved by not just his parents but his big brothers and sisters too.

Not such a bad gig for a baby.