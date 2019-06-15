John Legend's Father's Day Plans Sound Totally *Magnifique*

This Sunday is Father's Day so I hope you're ready for it. Now I don't like to make sweeping generalizations, but here's what I assume almost everyone is doing for the day: eating some sort of grilled food and that's about it. I guess you could golf if you have a golf dad or something, but mostly I just think dads get gadgets and eat food cooked at home (unlike on Mother's Day when everyone goes out for food because cooking no thanks) and then the day is done. Unless you're John Legend, of course. John Legend's Father's Day plans are going to make you feel sort of terrible but don't worry, we all feel terrible.

As you all know, the world famous EGOT-winner is married to Lip Sync Battle host and social media genius Chrissy Teigen. Together they are raising their two children, 3-year-old daughter Luna and 1-year-old son Miles. Which means John Legend is a father so Sunday is his big day. How is he spending his day? Oh, just taking a little trip over to the south of France like it's no big deal. Because I guess just a regular barbeque isn't good enough for a famous person, am I right?

Before anyone goes on some elitist rant about John Legend, calm down a minute. He told Us Weekly that he is heading over to Cannes, France to do some work:

We’re actually going to Cannes Sunday afternoon. Chrissy and I are both doing things for Cannes Lions, so it’s not a bad way to spend the week. We’ll spend half of Father’s Day flying there.

This is actually sort of sad, now that I think about it, because the couple will most likely spend a decent chunk of their day flying and that's not all that fun. Legend did tell the publication:

Maybe we’ll do a brunch or something beforehand.

Now that's not elitist at all, who doesn't love brunch?

Despite the fact that Legend and Teigen are unbelievably famous, neither of them have big expectations when it comes to holidays like Father's Day and Mother's Day. Which is maybe why the whole flying off to the south of France thing threw me for a loop for a moment there. Back in May, Buzzfeed asked Teigen what she would like for Mother's Day. Her answer? Literally no response.

I've never been a big gift person. I really enjoy giving other people gifts, but the only thing I want is a card that says, 'You don't need to respond to this.' When you get all the texts and everything, you're just like, 'Oh crap, now I gotta respond to everybody.' And when I get a gift, I have to write you a handwritten thank-you card, and the burden of that right now is a lot. So honestly, the greatest gift is people not asking for a reply.

John Legend does seem like one of those dads who genuinely is pretty happy just to hang out with his kids for the day for Father's Day.

And let's face it; if you can manage to hang out in the south of France, why ever not?