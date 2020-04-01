Kamilla Benko Is Inviting You To A Virtual Unicorn Book Festival

As more and more authors are taking their books and events online as part of Operation Storytime (follow the #operationstorytime hashtag on social media for a treasure trove), one author saw a perfect way to bring some magic straight into kids' homes. Kamilla Benko, author of the middle grade series The Unicorn Quest, hoped she would be celebrating International Unicorn Day on April 9 in person with readers. But with that option gone, Benko had a lightning-strike idea: why not do a virtual unicorn book festival?

The third and final book of the The Unicorn Quest series, Fire In The Star, came out on February 18, so in a normal universe, Benko would be appearing in events at bookstores right now, meeting unicorn fans face to face. "This was a spring none of us expected!" Benko tells Romper. Authors with books coming out have had their launch events canceled, just as everyone else across the country has had to adjust to life at home.

Still, she says, "It's been inspiring watching everyone creatively adjust to new schedules, from my little cousin in Queens Zooming into her virtual classroom along with 26 other first graders to celebrities like Jimmy Fallon adjusting his a show around his rambunctious daughters."

She wondered how she might add some magic to the lives of parents and kids stuck indoors, and stumbled on the idea of an online celebration for International Unicorn Day. "Because what is more magical than a unicorn? Multiple unicorns!"

Benko has teamed up with some other magical authors to provide a day of unicorn fun and magic. The line up includes Jennifer Lynn Alvarez, Emily Bliss, Jen Calonita, Adam Gidwitz, and Dana Simpson.

Along with online live readings, the main website for the celebration, found here, has resources for parents and teachers who want to make the most of this celebration.

Content for International Unicorn Day is rolling out on the celebration's website. Budding hosts and hostesses can already check out ideas for decor and food so they can start planning now.

Stay tuned for more details, because this celebration is going to make an already-magical Operation Storytime have a lot more sparkle!

Follow the #operationstorytime hashtag on social media, and check out the authors and illustrators who have participated so far here, here, and here.