Every year feels a little like a Kardashian year, but 2018 in particular. There's something about that Kardashian/Jenner women (no offense, Rob, but you know how it is) that seems to incite polarizing reactions from the general public. Every little thing they do causes a huge ripple, which is enough to enrage some critics. And this year? Kardashian-haters must have been nearly apoplectic with rage. Because this family was everywhere, all the time. Here are just a few of the Kardashian family highlights of 2018, which should have you wondering what in the world they could possibly do in 2019 to top this.

As most of us certainly remember, 2018 was the year of the baby boom. The Kardashian/Jenner baby boom specifically, a term which I feel fairly certain momager extraordinaire Kris Jenner will be licencing in a hot minute. The year started off with a few questions, since some of the sisters who were expecting weren't necessarily willing to share their news fully with their adoring fans. Which is totally understandable, considering the fact that not everyone is an adoring fan and there would be plenty of people who would be all too willing to go on the offensive the moment they got a whiff of any Kardashian news at all.

But let's ignore those people for a moment, shall we?

Chicago West

The year started off on a high note for Kim Kardashian-West and her husband Kanye West; their daughter Chicago was born via surrogate on Jan. 15. Little Chicago is the couple's third child, and she joins 5-year-old sister North and 3-year-old brother Saint. Kim announced the birth with a joyful blog post which read:

Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl. We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.

"To Our Daughter"

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, managed to keep their pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster a sort-of secret right up until the baby girl's birth. Which made everyone a million times more curious, of course. The Lip Kit mogul was savvy enough to share the news with a mini-documentary on Youtube entitled "To Our Daughter," which followed her pregnancy and birth journey. It's been viewed more than 79 million times since Stormi's birth on Feb. 1.

To Be True

Finally, Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson, welcomed their daughter True on April 12. And if you don't follow Khloé on social media, do yourself a favor and start. Because her feed is full of True happiness. Sure, she might have had a tough year with some other issues we won't mention. But at the end of the day, this mom is all about her baby.

Alice Johnson

The Kardashians weren't just having babies in 2018; in fact, Kim Kardashian-West took time out of her busy schedule to meet with President Trump to try to free Alice Johnson, a 63-year-old grandmother who was serving a life sentence for non-violent, drug-related crimes. By the time President Trump granted Johnson clemency after his meeting with Kardashian, the woman had served 21 years in prison for minor offenses related to drug trafficking. It was a proud moment for Kardashian, and should act as a reminder that this family is about more than just taking a killer selfie.

Co-Parenting The Disicks

After years of trying to figure out their complicated relationship, Kourtney Kardashian and her ex-partner Scott Disick seem to have pulled it off in 2018. No, they're not back together. But they're co-parenting their three kids (8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign) like total pros. And that, my friends, is no small thing.

The Self-Made Billionaire

Back in July, Kylie Jenner made headlines with her Forbes cover claiming she was a "self-made billionaire" with her cosmetics empire. Also everyone was really hot and bothered by the idea that she could be referred to as self-made.

All About The Blending

On a less serious note, can I just say that North West's makeup tutorials with her mom should be considered a highlight from 2018? First of all, she uses highlighter. Also she has special guests like her 2-year-old cousin Dream to give her a hand.

And she loses her mind when things don't go her way.

Other than all the babies, they were my favorite Kardashian moments from 2018.

