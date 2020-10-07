So it's true, there's nothing she can't do just as some of us might have suspected. Prince William told some schoolchildren that Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte are experts at the floss dance and now all we need is some video evidence.

During filming for his ITV documentary Prince William: A Planet or Us All, the Duke of Cambridge met with some schoolchildren in Liverpool to check out the bug hotel they had built and called "Bugingham Palace." According to Hello! Magazine, the kids asked him questions about his home life. Or more specifically, they wanted to know if he could do the popular floss dance. As ever, the proud dad of three was candid in his response.

Prince William told the kids that while his 7-year-old son Prince George had not shown him the dance, his 5-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte had mastered it. And do you know who else in the Cambridge household had mastered the floss dance? None other than the Duchess of Cambridge. "Catherine can floss but I can't. It's, it's like a really horrible film to watch me floss," Prince William told the kids, according to Hello! Magazine.

For evidence of Middleton's dancing skills and Prince William's, er, enthusiasm, please see this video of the couple dancing at a royal event on the Polynesian island of Tuvalu in 2012.

Princess Charlotte has long been an avid little dancer, taking ballet lessons from the age of 3 years old. Her mother has surely helped cultivate Princess Charlotte's interest in dance, taking her to see The Nutcracker Suite at the Royal Ballet in 2018 to ring in the holiday season.

As for Prince George, he is also apparently a fan of ballet. He takes lessons at Thomas's Battersea School in London and his grandfather Prince Charles has said he would like to take him to see a live performance as he believes it's important "for grandparents or other relations, to take children at about the age of 7 to experience some form of arts in performance."

Sure, flossing might be a far cry from the Royal Ballet, but a love of dance is a love of dance. And the fact that Kate Middleton, she of the glossy hair and perfect shift dresses, knows how to do the Floss Dance is just about the sweetest thing ever. We need to see this in real life.