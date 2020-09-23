The Duchess of Cambridge doesn't always wear tiaras... sometimes she goes for subtle jewelry with that personal touch. At a recent royal visit, in fact, Kate Middleton wore a necklace with her children's initials and it was so delicate and sweet, fellow moms are probably going to want the same one.

The mom of three recently met with parents who have created support initiatives for families struggling through the coronavirus pandemic in the United Kingdom. During her visit, Middleton spent time in Battersea Park in London with parents and their little ones, discussing the importance of community during the lockdown for mental health.

Middleton's own three children with husband Prince William — 7-year-old Prince George, 5-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 2-year-old Prince Louis — were kept close to their mother's heart during the visit. The Duchess of Cambridge paired her casual look of pink pants and white sneakers with a delicate gold chain link necklace featuring the charms engraved with the initials "G," "C," and "L" in honor of her own little ones.

The necklace was a lovely way to keep her kids close as she goes about her royal duties and the older two children head back to school after months of living in quarantine together at the family's country home of Anmer Hall.

JACK HILL/AFP/Getty Images WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn't the first necklace Middleton has worn that is a tribute to her kids. In January, for instance, she was on tour throughout the United Kingdom promoting her early childhood online survey "5 big questions on the under 5s" and was seen wearing a customized necklace from British jewelry brand Daniella Draper. The Personalized Gold Midnight Moon Necklace also featured all three of her children's initials and normally retails for around $1,800 but, no big surprise, it was sold out after Middleton was seen wearing it.

Customizable jewelry featuring her children's initials is a touching way for Middleton to feel close to her kids while also fulfilling her royal duties. Being a working mom is never easy, not even for a member of the royal family. In fact, Middleton opened up on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in February about experiencing mom guilt, saying "I was having doubts and questions... and the guilty [feelings] about being away for work and all of that."

A charm necklace honoring her kids might not dispel the mom guilt, but at least it offers a stylish way to think of her kids while she's working.