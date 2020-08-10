There's a new little Guardian of the Galaxy in town. News first broke on Sunday evening that Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine's little brother, confirmed the news to the news outlet. "They're doing great — just got her a little gift," Patrick told Entertainment Tonight while leaving a store in Santa Barbara, California.

Shortly after, Pratt, who is already the dad to a 7-year-old son Jack with ex-wife Anna Faris, took to Instagram to confirm the exciting news. "We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt," the new dad captioned a photo of his newborn's hand with his and Schwarzenegger's. "We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

While Romper's requests for comment from Pratt and Schwarzenegger's representatives were not immediately returned, a source told People that the new mom is "doing well."

"Kat had a good pregnancy and she is hoping for a quick recovery," a source told People. "So far, so good. She is going through all of the first-time mom emotions. She is extremely happy, but a bit tired and overwhelmed. Chris keeps being amazing though. It's comforting for Kat to know he is already a dad and understands how it is to have a newborn."

News that the couple was expecting first broke in April. Katherine's dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, later confirmed to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show that she was due sometime this summer.

Although the couple largely remained quiet during Schwarzenegger's pregnancy, she did tell TODAY in July that being pregnant during the coronavirus pandemic had been an interesting experience for her. "I don't know what I really expected," she said. "But it's been an interesting time to be pregnant. I have been pleasantly surprised by my desire to get organized, which is what I've been doing. It's been a really fun project to get my home organized and learn to meal plan throughout the week."

And during an Instagram Live in June, Schwarzenegger praised her family and husband for being so helpful with her pregnancy during the pandemic, as Entertainment Tonight reported at the time. "I'm really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been really helpful," she said. "And then, obviously, I have my wonderful husband who's very, it's been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That's been helpful."

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to include Pratt's confirmation.