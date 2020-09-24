Between promoting her new nonfiction book, The Gift Of Forgiveness, and having a baby with an actual Star-Lord from Guardians Of The Galaxy (aka actor, Chris Pratt), Katherine Schwarzenegger shared her favorite pregnancy and postpartum products with her nearly one million Instagram followers, and if you're currently expecting or just had a baby, you're going to want to take notes.

In August 2020, the couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their baby girl, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt. Her middle name is a nod to Schwarzenegger’s mom, Maria Shriver, and as you may have guessed, Katherine's father is actor turned governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. This is the first child for Schwarzenegger (and first grandkid for Ah-nold); Lyla is Pratt’s second child (he and former wife, Anna Faris, share a son named Jack).

So what products have made pregnancy and postpartum-life a little easier for the new mom and author? Think buttery leggings, tons of body oils, the chicest silk baby carrier, and more.

Whether you're a mom-to-be, a new parent, or looking for a gift for friends who're expecting, you'll find some amazing products suggested by Schwarzenegger. And even if you're not planning on kids, you may not be able to resist a robe that wears like a fuzzy blanket or the line of skincare products that Schwarzenegger uses to get her radiant, I-slept-eight-hours skin (though, as any new parents can attest, she definitely did not).

1. A Botanical Belly Oil Belly Oil Hatch | $58 see on hatch You may already love Hatch for their line of quality maternity and fourth trimester clothes, but the brand has an amazing line of beauty products, too. This plant-based belly oil uses nourishing ingredients like grapefruit peel, almond oil, and calendula to hydrate and condition the skin as it stretches (which may reduce stretch marks, if that's what you're after). It's vegan and gluten-free, plus it's made without parabens, phthalates, dyes, or fragrance so you can feel safe using it while pregnant or postpartum.

2. A Maternity & Postpartum Skin Saver Pregnancy Body Oil SHIFFA | $70 SEE ON SHIFFA It seems that Schwarzenegger can't get enough of body oils, which makes sense when they're this luxe. This one from Dubai-based skincare company, Shiffa, is made from a blend of ﬂoral, citrus, and herb extracts (so it smells like a dream) and in addition to moisturizing ingredients like carrot seed and borage seed oil, it uses chamomile to give a calming feel before bed.

3. A Pink Salt Scrub Salts Of The Earth Body Scrub Osea | $42 see on osea Itchy dry skin needs exfoliation ASAP, and this natural (and pink) option gently scrubs off dead skin, leaving your body smooth and ready for moisturizer. It uses three different types of salt mixed into Babassu oil (which comes from the palm fruit) and you can apply it using circular motions for the best results.

4. A Body Oil Made With Algae Undaria Algae Body Oil Osea | $48 see on osea Yet another body oil (told you she was a fan), this one is made with Undaria Algae, aka seaweed, infused into three antioxidant-rich oils: Acai, Babassu and Passion Fruit. It's a firming oil that's so natural, the Osea website says you may find specks of seaweed floating in your bottle. It's also said to make colored tattoos really pop, which is good to know if yours is looking a little dull.

5. A Soft Nursing Bra Seamless Clip Down Maternity & Nursing Bra Motherhood Maternity | $24.98 Available In Sizes S-XL see on motherhood maternity This seam-free and wireless bra will take you from the first trimester all the way into the postpartum period. The clip-down straps make for easy and discreet nursing and pumping, and the nylon spandex material gives a comfy stretch. It comes in six colors, and best of all, if you buy three, you'll get one free.

6. Comfy Maternity Leggings Signature Leggings Storq | $65 Available In Size P-3X see on storq There comes a point in every pregnancy where your usual leggings are just not going to stretch over the bump anymore. Enter: maternity leggings. These are made with 92% modal and 8% spandex so they're super soft with enough (but not too much) stretch, and they have a double fabric waist panel that can be folded under your belly, or pulled on top of it for some extra support.

7. Postpartum Leggings Everyday™ High Wait Postpartum + Nursing Support Leggings Blanqi | $64 Available In Sizes S-XL see on blanqi You may already know the joy of maternity leggings, but postpartum leggings are a good thing to have, too. This Schwarzenegger-approved style gently compresses your core, and the high waist is really high (almost to the bra line). Plus the moisture-wicking fabric helps keep you cool and wicks away that lovely hormonal sweat.

8. A Robe That Feels Like A Blanket The Cozychic® Adult Robe Barefoot Dreams | $127 Available In Sizes 1-3 see on barefoot dreams This cozy robe seems like a must-have for those slow days at home with an infant. It's made from a ridiculously soft polyester material, but if you already have a robe you love, the brand has other comfy options too, like wrap sweaters for nursing, or jersey lounge pants for hanging in all day (and night). You can check out the size chart on their website if you're not sure how the brand's sizing works.

9. A Bugaboo Stroller Lynx Stroller Bugaboo | $1,019 see on bloomingdales This stroller is a bit of a splurge (and if you can't stomach the price, the same Lynx design in black with an aluminium base retails for the slightly more palatable $899). The seat is reversible, though, so you will get at least a few years out of this, plus it has one-handed steering (so you can hold a necessary coffee or your older child's hand). It comes with a rain cover and under-seat basket which holds up to 20 pounds, so there's no excuse not to haul home all those rocks they insisted on taking from the park.

10. An Artist-Designed Stroller Canopy Bugaboo X Gray Malin Canopy Bugaboo | $114.95 see on bugaboo You may have seen the work of Gray Malin hanging on a wall somewhere; he's best known for his large aerial photographs featuring colorful beaches across the world. You can brighten up your stroller now too, with this limited-edition Gray Malin by Bugaboo sun canopy, which replaces the existing canopy on the above stroller (and on most Bugaboo styles). The fabric is UPF 50+ for added protection.

12. An Animal Print Carrier Zeitgeist Baby Leopard Fusion Artipoppe | $767 see on artipoppe Loved by Schwarzenegger, this leopard print front carrier is made from a blend of Japanese mulberry silk and cotton (which may help explain its price). There are a ton of gorgeous prints to choose from, and some of the vegan ones made without silk hover a little lower in price, like this 100% cotton gray take on leopard or a classic tweed carrier which blends cotton and linen.

13. A Skincare Set Designed To Treat Melasma Hyperpigmentation & Melasma Set Dr. Barbara Sturm | $840 see on dr. barbara sturm Many pregnant women experience melasma, a patchy darkening of the skin sometimes called "the mask of pregnancy." If you're looking to lighten melasma that hasn't faded on its own, this seven-piece set from skincare guru, Dr. Barbara Sturm will be your go-to. It includes $1,220 worth of products including several "darker skin tone products" as they're called on the website, which help soothe irritation and smooth hyperpigmentation. The brightening products (including an oral capsule) help to luminize dull skin and bring back a glow.

14. Seamless Maternity Undies Seamless Maternity Panties With Lace Rosie Pope | $12 Available In Sizes S-XL see on shopbop Maternity underwear doesn't have to be blah, as this lacey pair from Rosie Pop proves it. It's seamless, high-rise, and made of a stretchy blend of nylon and spandex for the ultimate comfort.

15. A Pack Of Fold-Over Undies Maternity Fold Over Panties 3-Pack Motherhood Maternity | $16.98 $12.74 Available In Sizes S, XL see on motherhood maternity You can never have too many undies, especially when they're this comfy (and on sale). Another favorite of Schwarzenegger's from Motherhood Maternity, the underwear in this three-pack is made from soft jersey knit and has a band that can be pulled over or folded under your stomach whether you're pregnant or postpartum.