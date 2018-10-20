When I had my babies, one of my first thoughts after giving birth each time was What am I going to dress this baby as for Halloween? I'm sorry but it's true. Because babies are cute on their own and everything, but if you dress them up as little animals and such? Come on, that's basically reason enough to have kids, right? I'm clearly not the only one who obsesses over babies in costumes. Khloé Kardashian dressed True as a unicorn for her 6-month birthday party weeks before Halloween officially descends. And now I'm just hoping she has something like the 12 days of Halloween costumes planned or something.

Although that being said, this unicorn costume would be difficult to top. The Good American designer shared a picture of her daughter True Thompson, who she welcomed on April 12 with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, as per Harper's Bazaar, wearing a pale blue unicorn costume. Khloé and True are pictured with True's grandmother Kris Jenner, looking proud as punch to be sitting with her daughter and granddaughter. I should also mention that there is a many-tiered cake covered in sprinkles in the picture, and honestly True is a girl after my own heart because she seriously can't take her eyes off that damn cake.

Let's talk about True's outfit for a minute: tiny blue socks, a sparkly tutu that I think every woman and child should have in their closet at all times, a blue onesie and a soft unicorn headband. Which is sort of brilliant when you think about it, since babies are pretty famous for wanting to take their costumes off the minute they sense you want to take a picture. This could just be my experience, though, because True also showed up on her mom's Snapchat playing with a toy in her high chair and wearing a totally different, yet equally adorable unicorn hat.

In typical Kardashian style, True had two whole birthday parties to celebrate turning six months, which isn't even technically a birthday, of course, but I'm not hating on it. The first celebration happened with all the Kardashian babies including Rob's 1-year-old daughter Dream, Kylie Jenner's 8-month-old daughter Stormi Webster, and Kim's two youngest kids, 2-year-old Saint and 8-month-old Chicago. This cupcake party was pink-themed and also mostly cupcake-themed, as reported by E! News.

When the older kids got involved for the next bash, Khloé admitted on Twitter that she let them have a say in the color scheme for the theme.

Now that Halloween is just around the corner, I'm hoping we see more costumes on little True. After all, she's already been dressed as a unicorn and a pumpkin, a costume she wore at a pumpkin patch earlier this month.

I have a strong suspicion that the Revenge Body host might pull out a few more Halloween costumes before we get to the big day. And with a little girl as adorable as True, I'm here for it every step of the way.