Khloé Kardashian was just 19 years old when she lost her father, Robert Kardashian Sr., to cancer. Think about that for a minute. Think about all of the things you have ahead of you when you're 19, all of the life you have yet to live, decisions you have yet to make. All of the ways you truly need your parents to be there for you and all of the life moments you simply want your parents to see. Like becoming a mother, for instance. Her father missed that, but Khloé Kardashian says she and baby True enjoy a sweet nightly ritual to keep her father alive for both of them. And there's real power in that.

The 34-year-old Revenge Body host is mom to 1-year-old daughter True Thompson with ex-boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. While she obviously has loads of family around her all the time, including her four sisters (three of whom are moms themselves), her brother Rob Kardashian Jr., and her mom Kris Jenner, the loss of her father clearly sits with her still. Khloé has often spoken of how much she misses her dad, attorney Robert Kardashian Sr., who was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in 2003 and died just eight weeks later, as per People. But as she explained in a recent clip from Revenge Body, she is still making sure he's a part of her daughter's life.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

In a trailer for an upcoming episode of the show, Khloé sat down with twins Amber and Ashley to talk about some difficult things in the sisters' past. Namely the loss of both of their parents. It seems the twins lost their own father to the same cancer that took Robert Kardashian Sr. when they were 13 years old. To which she responded in the video shared by YouTube:

Oh my God. My dad had that when I was 19. It’s a rare cancer and it’s a very fast cancer.

When the two women, who are on the show to seek out Khloé's help to transform their lives, admitted they still sometimes speak to their dad when they're struggling, she commiserated with them.

I still talk to my dad all the time, every night. Me and my daughter, we pray to him, we talk to him, so I’m a big believer of that.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star obviously misses her dad to this day, but she told the sisters that she continues to try her best to focus on the positive, as per She Knows:

You know, at least I had 19 amazing years with my dad, and I have the best memories. You’re allowed to be sad and you should mourn, but the more we live in our past, it just hinders from any personal growth. Because we’re not focusing on the moment right now.

It is a tragedy that True's grandfather died before she was born. It's a tragedy that Robert Kardashian Sr. never got to meet any of his grandchildren or watch his own children grow to be the people they've become.

But the fact that Khloé makes an effort to keep her dad in her nightly routine with her daughter? That's a pretty beautiful thing.