Khloe Kardashian Will Reveal The Sex of Her Baby On 'KUWTK' & Fans Seriously Can't Wait

After withholding so much information for months about her pregnancy, Khloé Kardashian confirmed she'll reveal the sex of her baby on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, according to a tweet she sent to a fan. It's sort of hilarious that almost all of the information about her pregnancy has come from Koko answering fan questions on Twitter, including how far along she was. So if you're itching for more info, keep tweeting at her. Nicely, of course.

