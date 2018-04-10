Khloé has always had a killer fashion sense. I mean the reality star even has her own clothing line, Good American, that features her great style. After announcing in December that she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, she did not shy away from serving us some fierce looks, growing bump and all. Here are some of Khloé Kardashian's best maternity looks, where she puts her adorable bump on display for us all to freak out over.

Khloé has been rocking a very sexy chic look throughout her entire pregnancy. I mean, did you expect anything less? While her go-to look appears to be tight bodycon dresses that show off her figure, paired with a long jacket (such a timeless pairing), she has also showcased her changing figure in a crop top and underwear or pants, proving that one's sex appeal does not die once they are expecting.

Khloé has even launched a new line of maternity jeans to her brand, Good American, which was already known to embrace women of all shapes and sizes: The sizes range from 00-24, plus more including their maternity styles. Khloé wants all soon-to-be moms know they can still be sexy and stylish while pregnant.

Now in her last trimester, The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is about to pop. Her little girl is due any day now. So, why not take a look at the past nine months at some of her best maternity looks while we sit back and wait for the good news.

1 Sexy BodySuit khloekardashian on Instagram A very pregnant Khloé rocks a bodysuit from her own clothing line, Good American. It's a simple piece that can be rocked with their new line of maternity jeans. All inspired by the reality star's own personal style, no doubt.

2 All Black Velvet Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For an appearance promoting her clothing brand, Khloé rocked this all black ensemble: a black fitted top with black velvet sweatpants underneath a long black velvet trench. Although, at the time she hadn't announced her pregnancy yet (the photo was snapped on October 28, according to Us Weekly, which was months before she actually confirmed the news in December), we now know that Khloé was about 3 months pregnant at the time of this appearance.

3 All White khloekardashian on Instagram While on a lunch date with her sister Kim, Khloé keeps it casual yet classy by rocking this white button down shirt and bodycon dress.

4 Mess Black Mini Dress khloekardashian on Instagram Khloé rang in the New Year with this hot LBD number. Not only was this photo taken on NYE, but it also was the 6 month mark.

5 Pretty In Pink khloekardashian on Instagram With pink balloons and a pink neon sign, Khloé's baby shower not only looked beautiful but fun, too. The star kept with the event's color theme by wearing a baby pink dress and sheer duster.

6 Maturinty Jeans khloekardashian on Instagram The Kardashian clan knows an business opportunity when they see one, so naturally, Khloé's pregnancy would affect her own clothing line and include pieces that she herself would wear. Here is the media star modeling one stylish maternity piece from Good American. Not only does she look super hot but she looks comfy, too.

7 Crop Top And Underwear khloekardashian on Instagram Showing off their matching baby bumps, Khloé and Kylie Jenner rocked a matching look: cropped top sweaters and underwear in a special photo shoot. Kylie gave birth to her first child in February.

8 Glittery Holiday Jumpsuit krisjenner on Instagram At Kris Jenner's annual holiday party, the expecting Kardashian did not let any of her sisters upstage her. Almost 6 months pregnant Khloé rocked this sparkly sheer jumpsuit. Showing just the right amount of glowing skin.

9 Neutral Bodycon Dress khloekardashian on Instagram Khloé, at 29 weeks pregnant, posted this photo to her Instagram to let everyone know her baby girl is on her way while rocking this neutral-tone bodycon dress along with a sheer grey jacket. Her makeup and hair, as always, are also on point thanks to her glam team.

10 All White Mini Dress And Duster TheEllenShow “I’m gonna try to not wear maternity clothes as long as possible,” the reality star told Ellen Degeneres, on the comedian's talk show soon after confirming her pregnancy. On the show, she wore this tight white dress and white duster that brought out her pregnancy glow.

11 Satin Navy Dress krisjenner on Instagram While making an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Khloé wore a navy blue satin dress and duster to go with it. The cut out at the top gives this dress a very classic sexy look and lets not forget those lips!

12 Red Vday Mini Dress khloekardashian on Instagram Look at these two lovebirds and look at that hot dress! Khloé got into the spirit of Valentine's Day by wearing a bright red fitted dress: the color of the holiday.

13 All Black realtristan13 on Instagram For Tristan's 27th birthday, Khloé rocked a tight black dress and a black duster. Yup, definitely a trend. The monochromatic tight dress plus jacket combo is Khloe's pregnancy go-to look.

14 Glittery Mini Dress khloekardashian on Instagram Eight months and counting, Khloé wore this stunning glittery sequined dress and shared it on her Insta. Those earrings are to die for.

15 Casual Black look kourtneykardash on Instagram Leave it to Kourtney to catch her sisters in their natural habitats. Khloé is not all decked out in this photo, and it's so refreshing. The soon-to-be mom is sporting what looks like black tights, a black shirt, and blazer.

16 White Sneakers kourtneykardash on Instagram Khloé is not going to let her growing bump stop her from having a good time vacationing in Japan. While eight months pregnant, she sported a pink tight skirt, a fluffy pink jacket and some white sneakers for comfort.