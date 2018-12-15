I'm sure we all remember the drama of last year's Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card. All of that waiting desperately for the full 24 days to finally come to an end so we could find out if Kyle Jenner would use that opportunity to announce her not-so-secret pregnancy. Of course, she did not. But we all paid close attention regardless. Because it's a new Christmas tradition for some of us... one we thought wouldn't happen this year. But maybe it was all a clever ruse. Because Kim says the Kardashian Christmas card might happen this year, so I guess we do have things to look forward to in this life after all.

The 2017 Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card was a bit of a drama fest, both from fans' perspectives last year (waiting for that darn Kylie Jenner to give us a pregnancy hint) and apparently behind the scenes as well. As Keeping Up With The Kardashians revealed in the most recent season, there was a huge flare up between Kim Kardashian West and her sister Kourtney over a scheduling issue. Kourtney wanted to leave early, and Kim was so furious that she insulted her sister in the worst way possible for a Kardashian: "She's the least interesting to look at."

Not very festive, guys.

Kim seemed to give the impression that the Christmas card tradition was set to be archived in November when she had this to say in response to a fan's tweet:

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, also gave the impression that she was shutting the door on the Christmas card for good when she told Us Weekly that she wouldn't be sorry to see the tradition end because the family has so many group shots anyhow:

We take so many photos together that we’re so excited about, always doing photo shoots and stuff. We have a photo shoot on Thursday, so there’s always something. We’re always doing something!

While I totally understood that adding family drama to the holiday season must feel pretty unnecessary, who wouldn't want to see pics of the three new Kardashian/Jenner babies in their holiday gear or whatever? Well, it looks like we might be in luck after all. On Friday Kim took to Twitter to let fans know she was working on a last minute "surprise" Christmas photo shoot with her sisters and her mom... but no Kanye.

The KKW mogul went on to share a pic of herself posing with mom Kris Jenner and sister Khloé Kardashian on Instagram and asked fans to vote on whether or not she should "force the family to do a Christmas photo shoot today." Of course, 93 percent of fans voted "yes."

At the end of the day, it wouldn't exactly ruin my Christmas if the Kardashian-Jenner family didn't do a holiday photo shoot. But I wouldn't exactly mind seeing a great shot of the sisters, mom, and kids. No offense to the guys... but let's get real, we're in it for those babies.

