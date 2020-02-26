While she meets with business partners, executives, and such, it looks like Kim Kardashian's kids make sure their busy mom knows they're thinking of her. In a post shared on her Instagram Story this week, the reality TV star and business mogul shared a sweet snap of a little note one of her children left for her on a legal pad.

"I love how my kids leave me notes for my meetings," Kardashian, who shares four little ones with husband rapper Kanye West, wrote over a photo of a note from one of her kids that read, "I love you mom." Although the 39-year-old didn't share which one of her kids left her the note, it seems more than likely that it came from her oldest child, daughter North, who is currently enrolled in school and knows a thing or two about writing.

Kardashian and West certainly have their hands full with their four kids: 6-year-old daughter North, 4-year-old son Saint, 2-year-old daughter Chicago, and 9-month-old son Psalm. And when she isn't with them, she also has a full plate as she manages several businesses, including her own shape wear collection and cosmetics line. And she's currently studying to become a lawyer. And on top of all of this, she stars in her family's longtime E! reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, of course. So as a very, very busy mom on the go, it's sweet to see that her kids sneak in these simple but thoughtful gestures.

Between playing with her kids in their fabulous playroom and getting sweet surprises from them during a serious business meeting, it's very obvious that Kardashian has a truly adorable bond with her kids.