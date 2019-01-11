If you are fortunate to live somewhere that has a Krispy Kreme store nearby, you know what it means when that red fluorescent sign comes on boasting “Hot. Now. Original Glazed Doughnuts.” Some folks will make a U-turn in the middle of the street to rush into the store to get a bite of that deliciously warm, sweet, gooey, glaze-covered doughnut. (I may or may not be one of them.) So imagine my delight when I found out Krispy Kreme's new Chocolate Glaze Doughnuts are slated to hit stores on January 14. Perfect timing for cheating on your New Year’s resolutions, am I right?

That's not necessarily a negative thing. Everyone needs a cheat day — we are only human, after all. And what a perfect treat with which to cheat. In fact, a new national survey to determine the top “crave flavor” for Americans discovered that chocolate tops the list, according to Krispy Kreme's press release. Plus, as registered dietitian and American College of Sports Medicine exercise physiologist Jim White pointed out in the same release: “Allowing some indulgences provides a break from normal dieting without sabotaging your results. So, it’s not only OK to cheat as part of your resolution, it’s encouraged. I recommend that people treat themselves with the indulgences they crave most.” In other words, it's all good if you want to indulge a little when those new donuts roll out.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News/Getty Images

Get this, there’s not just one new chocolate glazed doughnut. There is an entire collection. FOUR doughnuts, people. There will be a Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut, a Chocolate Glazed Raspberry-Filled Doughnut, a Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme-Filled Doughnut, and, prepare yourselves, a Chocolate Glazed OREO® Cookies & KREME™ Doughnut. Oh. My. God.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

The Chocolate Glazed Cake Batter Doughnut is a “chocolatey spin on the popular Cake Batter Doughnut, [featuring] a chocolate doughnut filled with yummy cake batter, glazed in chocolate, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with sprinkles,” according to the press release. Uh. Wow. Also, the “decadent” Chocolate Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut not only has the raspberry filling, but also a red icing swirl. The Double Chocolate Glazed Kreme Filled Doughnut is “taking the original Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut up a notch,” the press release says, in the form of a chocolate doughnut covered in chocolate glaze with white cream in the middle and white icing. And last, but definitely no least, the Chocolate Glazed OREO® Cookies & KREME™ Doughnut will have a cookies and cream filling, be dipped in chocolate icing, and topped with OREO® cookie pieces. Y’all. I can’t.

Courtesy of Krispy Kreme

However, these flavors will only be available for a limited time, unfortunately: from January 14 through the 27 at participating shops throughout the U.S. and Canada. So make sure you head over to your local Krispy Kreme and get in line. If you're going to cheat a bit, you gotta do it right. These doughnuts are so good (and I'm so obsessed) that my husband and I even had the original Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts at our wedding in place of cake. It was super delicious, insanely affordable (each table had their own box of doughnuts to split and we only spent $80), and a big conversation starter at our wedding — highly recommend. So grab you a box (or two) of these new doughnuts before they're gone, and I know you'll be a forever Krispy Kreme fan, too... if you're not already.

