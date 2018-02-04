Now that Kylie Jenner has revealed that she had a baby, her family is finally allowed to share nine months' worth of secret baby bump photos. And considering how public the Kardashians typically are, it's unsurprising that within hours of Kylie's announcement, several of her family members already tweeted and Instagrammed their support. One of the sweetest posts came from Kylie's big sister Khloé Kardashian, who had an overlapping pregnancy with Kylie. Khloe shared a pregnancy photo of herself and Kylie showing off their bumps shortly after Kylie dropped the news. In under 40 minutes, the photo garnered more then two million likes on Instagram.

In the red-tinted picture, both women paired their long, blonde hair with undies and cropped, long-sleeved tops that perfectly framed their bumps. Many fans of the Kardashians were pretty excited that three of the sisters were expecting at the same time, but because Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret, there previously hadn't been any photos of her and Khloé appearing pregnant at the same time, so this photo kind of feels like ~proof~ that the sisters got to experience their pregnancies together.

Not to mention, Khloé captioned the Instagram photo with a pretty sweet message. She wrote:

Congratulations My Sweet Kylie! What a magical ride it's been! I'll miss you bumping along with me. Never in a million years did I think we would do this together but it's been that much more special because of it. God is so great!! He had His plan all along! I love you little mama 💕 love big mama

The two sisters had similar views regarding keeping pregnancy private for as long as possible. Kylie never actually confirmed that she was pregnant, despite the endless rumors. Instead, she waited until three days after her baby was born to publicly share the news. She did so in an Instagram post on Sunday telling her fans:

I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.

Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.

Khloé, who still has not given birth, disclosed that she was expecting this past December, after several months of rumors. She announced the news in an Instagram post, where she showed off her bump, captioning it:

My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby! I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient. I still at times can't believe that our love created life! Tristan, thank you for loving me the way that you do! Thank you for treating me like a Queen! Thank you for making me feel beautiful at all stages! Tristan, most of all, Thank you for making me a MOMMY!!! You have made this experience even more magical than I could have envisioned! I will never forget how wonderful you've been to me during this time! Thank you for making me so happy my love!

Even though fans have been dying for Kylie and Khloé to share information about their pregnancies, it's wonderful that they were both able to have the (semi) private pregnancies they dreamed of — and even better, that they were able to experience them together.

