Pretty much everyone in the world (my mother included) is well aware of the fact that Kylie Jenner is now, officially, a mom. And now that all of those rumors have finally been confirmed, fans simply can't get enough of every little update she shares on social media. On Sunday, Kylie Jenner posted a Snapchat playing with baby Stormi, and although it was just a tiny glimpse at her itty bitty baby toes, it'll immediately make you say "awwww."

Yes, the world has been getting information about baby Stormi in tiny little bits and pieces these last few weeks, since Kylie finally revealed both her pregnancy and Stormi's birth in one amazing video. And now, everything Kylie posts to her social media accounts is just as intensely analyzed as when those pregnancy rumors were on full blast.

So, on Sunday, Feb. 25, when Kylie uploaded a video of her playing with little Stormi's feet, fans were ridiculously happy. "Mommy’s cute little toes," Kylie coos as she holds Stormi's tiny feet in her hands in a short, but totally adorable video.

The video is only a few seconds long, but definitely worth checking out, and you can watch it in full right here.

Kylie Jenner/ Snapchat

Previously, fans haven't really had a lot of information about Stormi, besides a few little snapshots here and there. On Feb. 21, Kylie answered a fan's question on Twitter about what Stormi looked like. "She looks just like me when I was a baby," she wrote.

Before this latest Snapchat, Kylie hadn't really been using the app lately. In fact, she literally made headlines for her comments about not using it, just a few days ago. On Feb. 22, Kylie took to Twitter to air her grievances with Snapchat, writing, "sooo does anyone else not open Snapchat anymore? Or is it just me... ugh this is so sad." One day later and Snapchat had reportedly lost "$1.3 billion in market value," according to TIME.

So it's actually pretty interesting that Kylie decided to share such an intimate moment between her and her daughter on the app that she so recently admitted to not using anymore. Nevertheless, Kylie's latest video of Stormi is definitely just the latest example of the 20-year-old beauty mogul having a unique ability to make the world stop. After all, in September of 2017, when the news of Kylie's pregnancy first broke, the internet actually almost broke. And then, for nearly five months, Kylie didn't say anything about being pregnant. No one in the family did. So when, all of a sudden, Kylie took to Instagram to announce that she had given birth, and shared a heartwarming video of those past nine months of her life, it's safe to say that the internet nearly broke again.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

In addition to her video, Kylie also took to Instagram to post a text-only image of her explanation for keeping quiet:

I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how.

And honestly, that's totally understandable. Kylie has lived the past 10 years of her life almost constantly in front of a camera, so her decision to stay low-key with her pregnancy and birth is completely OK. However, this latest video, as short as it may be, could definitely point to the fact that Kylie is getting ready to start sharing more of her life with her fans, once again.

Hopefully, Kylie will do whatever she feels the most comfortable doing. If this one Snapchat is all Kylie decides to share about Stormi, then that is perfectly OK. And if she wants to show Stormi to the world on Keeping Up With The Kardashians or one of her social media pages? That's OK, too. It's Kylie's life, y'all, and we're all just trying to keep up.

