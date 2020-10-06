In an adorable cookie baking video, Kylie Jenner revealed Stormi's Halloween costume for 2020. And while the Kardashian/Jenner clan tends to get really creative with their family costumes, one might suspect that Jenner let her daughter have a say in this year's pick because the choice has 3-year-old written all over it.

Decked out in matching orange Halloween pajamas, Jenner and her 3-year-old daughter filmed themselves baking and decorating some festive bat, pumpkin, and ghost-shaped cookies to celebrate the spooky season. In the video Jenner shared on YouTube, the 23-year-old reminded her little girl that they had actually done a similar baking video last Christmas, also in matching holiday pajamas. Stormi has grown up considerably since then and, this time around, she was especially excited to help whisk the dry ingredients. The toddler was also amazingly polite, saying things like "Thanks, Mom" and "Please Mom."

Of course, Stormi was also excited to talk about her Halloween costume this year, though it might be different come Oct. 31 as her mom pointed out that "it changes every day." In fact, Stormi changed her mind from a pumpkin to a bat during their baking video. To be fair, she was looking at cookies shaped like pumpkins and bats...

When Jenner said, "What's your real costume?," she finally got an answer. "A Minion," she replied.

"You're going to be the purple Minion and me and daddy are going to be the yellow Minions," Jenner then said.

Dressing up as a yellow Minion alongside Stormi's dad, rapper Travis Scott, is a far cry from the little girl's Halloween costume last year. In 2019, Stormi dressed in a tiny replica of her mom's Met Gala look, complete with wig and feathered dress, which looked incredible but didn't exactly seem like something a little kid would pick. Minions, on the other hand... that sounds like the choice of a 3-year-old.

Whether or not the family will be able to go trick-or-treating this Halloween in California remains to be seen as health officials are currently advising against it amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But even if Stormi can't go door to door, the Kardashian/Jenner family is big enough to hold their own Halloween event together. Don't you worry, the purple Minion will have her moment.