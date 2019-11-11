Kylie Jenner's Birthday Gift For Niece Dream Was Very, Very Extravagant

Kylie Jenner is not only a great mom to her 1-year-old daughter, little Stormi Webster, but she's also a pretty amazing aunt to her many nieces and nephews. In fact, Kylie Jenner gave her niece Dream a birthday gift over the weekend that'll be pretty hard to top in the coming years. Aunt Kylie really outdid herself, guys, but I can't say I'm surprised.

On Sunday, Dream Kardashian celebrated her third birthday and her famous relatives went all out for the special occasion. As for Jenner, she took to her Instagram Story to share that she had treated her sweet niece to the present of a lifetime: a helicopter tour over her hometown of Los Angeles, California.

In the posts on Jenner's Instagram Story, Dream can be seen standing in front of the helicopter, which towers over her. "Took Dream on her first helicopter ride," Jenner captioned the photo. "Happy birthday baby girl..you are a gift."

During the tour, Jenner and Dream got up close and personal with the Hollywood sign. And it seems like the little girl had such a good time, as her dad (and Jenner's older brother) Rob Kardashian posted photos of Dream to his Instagram. In the pics, Dream looks over-the-moon happy while she eats a cupcake and poses with the helicopter.

While this was such a sweet and thoughtful gift from Jenner, who likely wanted to give her niece an unforgettable experience (mission accomplished), it's, of course, a bit extra. Most 3-year-olds would be totally content with a new doll or Hatchimal, right? But, hey, the Kardashians are known to do things just a bit more extravagantly than the rest of us. After all, Jenner threw her own daughter the most lavish birthday party when she turned 1 year old, complete with Baby Shark.

Jenner wasn't the only one to show Dream some major love on her big day. In fact, Dream celebrated her birthday with her cousins just a few days before she turned 3 in a low-key bash documented on her aunt Kim Kardashian's Instagram Story, according to Life & Style. The little girl got to celebrate her big day early surrounded by her cousins (she's the closest to Khloé Kardashian's daughter True, according to Us Weekly) who all got to feast on a Trolls cake made just for her.

Aunt Kim also posted the sweetest tribute to Dream on Instagram on her birthday. "Going through my phone and seeing so much of you and Saint makes my heart so happy that you all are so close and have each other," she wrote.

It seems like Dream is always having so much fun with her dad's family and her little cousins. Beyond the birthday bashes, Rob's sisters are often sharing photos and videos of his little girl and her cousins on playdates or going on some seriously fun outings. But I think Aunt Kylie's helicopter ride might have been the most fun outing for them yet. But, hey, there's always next year!