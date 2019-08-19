Ever since Josiah and Lauren Duggar announced that they're expecting their rainbow baby earlier this year, Counting On fans can't get over how sweet and excited they seem to welcome their bundle of joy in the coming months. Most recently, in fact, Lauren Duggar shared sweet new bump photos with Josiah by her side and, honestly, as her due date gets closer and closer, it looks like the expectant mama is glowing more and more.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, Lauren shared a set of two photos on Instagram, simply captioned "Happy Sunday!" In them, the two look like they’re dressed for church, with Lauren in a fitted flowered dress, rose colored sweater, and nude heels. Josiah is sporting a simple button-down and jeans. And they look so happy.

Though the couple hasn’t revealed an exact due date, when they announced Lauren's pregnancy back in May, they told Us Weekly, "God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall."

Back in February, Josiah and Lauren shared with their fans and followers that they'd suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage last fall. After experiencing such heartbreak, it's so nice to see them smiling and looking happier than ever in their recent updates.

That excitement was evident from the moment they announced they're expecting their rainbow baby. "We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" they shared on Instagram in May, also revealing what they had named the baby they lost. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

Lauren hasn't shared that many pregnancy updates over the past few months, but she has posted a few insightful ones. Most recently, Lauren shared another photo of her cradling her bump and smiling wide for the camera, though she revealed that that this pregnancy hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

"Life is such a gift and something I cherish more now, with all that we have gone through this past year," she wrote on Instagram earlier this month. "This pregnancy hasn’t been easy. I treasure every moment and I am reminded daily that life is truly a miracle from God."

Although a specific ETA for the newest Duggar baby is unknown, Josiah and Lauren did reveal they're expecting a baby girl, as TODAY reported in June.

Though things certainly haven't been easy for Lauren and Josiah in the past year, it's so nice to see them smiling in these recent photos of them as Lauren cradles their baby-to-be and Josiah kisses his other half. At this point, it'll just be a matter of weeks until their baby girl arrives and hopefully they'll share a few more peeks into this exciting time.