In addition to their super-sized brood, the Duggar family is also well known for their relationship roadmaps. From friendship to courting to engagement to marriage, relationships can blossom rather quickly, sometimes in just a matter of months. But they honestly seem to be in love, as evidenced by Lauren Duggar's quotes about Josiah, her husband of nearly one year. Her words about her other half seem to reflect a genuine love and commitment to their marriage.

Counting On stars Josiah and Lauren have been married since June 2018 following a rather whirlwind romance, according to E! News. In the months since they've tied the knot, however, the couple went through a truly difficult time. Back in February 2019, Josiah and Lauren shared with their fans that they’d suffered a miscarriage in the fall of 2018, according to Us Weekly.

Months later, Josiah commemorated their loss and his love for his wife with a sweet Instagram post on Mother’s Day. "Not all mothers arms get to hold their little one, or get to hear their baby’s laughs and cries," he wrote to Lauren on Instagram. "You may have missed out on these things since our baby was called home to be with Jesus, but you ARE a mother."

And on May 20, the couple announced the happy news that they're expecting their rainbow baby. "We are so excited to announce that baby #2 is on the the way!!!!" Lauren and Josiah shared on Instagram. "It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift! So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!"

As Josiah and Lauren anticipate the arrival of their bundle of joy, let's have a look at the expectant mom's quotes about her husband and get a glimpse into just what kind of loving mom she’s going to be.

When She Shared This Solid Marriage Advice Ahead of the couple’s wedding last year, their parents spoke to them and emphasized the things they consider important to keeping a marriage healthy. At the time, the couple spoke to People and said they were encouraged to "put Christ first…to ensure a marriage that is strong." Lauren also added in the same interview with People that her parents encouraged her to be in her husband’s corner: "My parents encouraged me to be Josiah’s biggest fan, offer him support and encouragement. Think the best, never assume the worst. Be his biggest cheerleader." TBH, that sounds like good advice for anyone in any relationship.

When She Gushed About Her Hubby On His Birthday Though the Instagram account had originally been only Josiah’s, when they got married, he changed the name to add Lauren and they both started posting on it. And on his birthday in August 2018, Lauren wrote a sweet and personal message, posted alongside photos from their wedding: Honey, Where do I start? From the beginning you have always been my best friend. I never knew I could love someone as much as I love you. You are the one who makes me laugh until my stomach hurts, the one who calls me beautiful even when I wake up with crazy bed hair, the one who loves me even when I don’t deserve it, the one who cares for my needs before your own. You push me to do greater and better things, and have always been that encouragement to point me towards Christ! God is so kind to have blessed me with such an amazing husband! I love you sweetheart-Happy Birthday! Forever and always yours -Lauren.

When She Celebrated Their "2Monthiversary" Marking the two-month celebration of their wedding, Lauren posted a message on Instagram to tell her husband how much their marriage meant to her. "Can’t believe it’s almost been 2 months since I married my best friend!!!" she captioned the post, adding the hashtags" #2monthiversary" and "#marriageisthebest."