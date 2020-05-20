Trying to look on the bright side of this whole pandemic, it’s definitely brought awareness to everyday superheroes — doctors, nurses, delivery drivers, retail workers, and those in the food service industry. The Mattel #ThankYouHeroes collection — which already included Fisher Price action figures and Barbie — knows this, and is now adding Matchbox, Mega Construx, and UNO to their lineup of collectible products honoring these superhero essential workers. All net proceeds from the purchase of these products will go toward #FirstRespondersFirst, “an initiative to support first responder healthcare workers as they serve on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic." #FirstRespondersFirst provides essential supplies, resources, and equipment to first responders and their families in order to protect them and keep them safe.

As part of the “Play It Forward” campaign, Mattel is honoring these role models, heroes, and “those brave souls who carry on doing their jobs despite the risks in order to keep us safe, secure and healthy,” the company’s website noted. And $8 from every $10 item purchased from this collection, and $15 from each $20 item purchased, will be donated to #FirstRespondersFirst.

Mattel

The new Matchbox #ThankYouHeroes Frontline Heroes Vehicles gift set will include vehicles essential workers use, such as a garbage truck, a grocery delivery van, a news helicopter, a police car, an ambulance, and a “mobile hospital.” And UNO is still everyone’s favorite game, but the cards come in a special edition tin and they feature “Mattel’s iconic brands and characters as frontline and everyday heroes, including He-Man as a grocery delivery worker and Barbie as a scientist." I don’t know about you, but I think it would be worth it to see He-Man as a grocery delivery worker.

And there’s not one, but two Mega Construx #ThankYouHeroes Building Sets available, with one set featuring a police cruiser, a medical lab, and a delivery cart with action figures to go with, which include a police officer, a scientist, two EMTs, and an ambulance driver. The second set features a food delivery truck and a kitchen, as well as a firefighter, a cook, and a delivery worker.

Mattel

Previously, the company released their Fisher-Price collection of 16 different action figures for $20 each, and those figurines are nurses, doctors, delivery drivers, and EMTs, all decked out in superhero action-figure gear — which is honestly just a true representation of what they do. And my son’s personal favorite, the Little People collection, features a special edition set for $20, with a grocery store worker, delivery driver, nurse, EMT, and a doctor. The Barbie dolls feature a chef, nurse, doctor, veterinarian, dentist, and firefighter in their collection, and range between $10 and $20.

These new products will be available for pre-order starting May 19 through May 31, 2020, and will be expected to ship by December 31, 2020.