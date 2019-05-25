Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first baby together, little Archie, royal watchers on both sides of the ocean have had loads of questions. Is his full name Archibald or is he just plain old Master Archie for real? Is he a good sleeper? How are his parents coping with the big change in their lives? And perhaps most importantly for people living on this side of the pond, will Meghan Markle bring Archie to the United States? Because he does have American blood running through his veins, even if he is a member of the British monarchy. He needs to be introduced to delicious fast food and also pick-up trucks before he loses his American-ness forever.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child, Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, on May 6 at Portland Hospital in London, close to his parents' new home Frogmore Cottage. His birth was arguably one of the most talked about events of the royal family in recent memory, with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Phillip, Prince Charles, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all dropping by to see their newest tiny royal, according to Marie Claire. And while it's obviously a pretty big deal that Archie is a member of the royal family, he's also a member of Meghan Markle's family. All of whom are very much American, a fact the former actress reportedly wants to make sure her son doesn't forget.

A source close to Markle told Us Weekly that both she and Prince Harry are determined to see their son have as normal a life as possible for a member of the royal family, which is one of the reasons they opted out of accepting a royal title like Prince when he was born. Another way they might be hoping to keep Archie as grounded as possible? Introduce him to his American roots by bringing him to Markle's hometown of Los Angeles, as the source told Us Weekly:

For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane.

This makes so much sense of course. After all, Markle had a whole life and family and history of her own before she married Prince Harry last May. And let's not forget her mother, Doria Ragland, lives in Los Angeles. She was staying with the couple at Frogmore Cottage when Archie was born and was even on hand for the official picture of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Phillip meeting the baby boy, according to Hello!. Which felt like a lovely way for Markle to honor her mother's important place in her grandson's life.

Meghan Markle is working hard to keep her own identity in a family steeped in hundreds of years of solemn tradition. I think it will help her as well to go back to the land of yoga and vegans, of sunshine and beaches and people who loved her before she was a duchess. It's not just important for her to reconnect with the person she was before Prince Harry, it's important for her son as well.

And the whole country awaits them with American flags a-waving.