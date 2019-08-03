Meghan Markle strikes me as one of those women who always has something on the go. Right now she is technically on maternity leave with baby boy Archie, but that isn't stopping her from getting a whole bunch more done than most people who didn't just have a little baby. The Duchess of Sussex has popped up at the European premiere of Lion King, hung out at Wimbledon, and even made an appearance at a London game between the New York Yankees and the Boston Red Sox. But it's not just royal appearances keeping her busy; Meghan Markle is reportedly writing a children's book in her spare time. Which feels impossible since I'm pretty sure she doesn't have any spare time.

A report by The Sun announced on Friday that the new mom is preparing to write her very first children's book in the coming months. Few details are known about the book, although royal sources told the news outlet that the book is expected to be about Markle's rescue dogs, saying, "The plans are in the very early stages and won’t be formally announced for some time. But she’s very excited about the possibility and is passionate about the idea of a work of fiction for children. She loves animals and her rescue dogs so it’s very likely they will be incorporated into the story."

Markle has some experience as a writer, of course. Prior to her marriage to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle in May 2018, she was the curator of the lifestyle blog called The Tig, not to mention the bestselling cookbook Together: Our Community Cookbook, which she helped to create to support victims of the Grenfell Towers fire in the months after her marriage.

More recently, Markle drew praise as guest editor for the September edition of British Vogue. The Duchess of Sussex isn't the first member of the royal family to dip her toe into the world of publishing children's books either (although I suspect she will experience some sort of weird backlash in the British tabloids as per usual). Former Duchess of York Sarah Ferguson has found success as the writer of the Budgie the Helicopter series of books, the first of which was published in 1989 and has since gone on to become a television series in 1994 in the United Kingdom. Markle's own father-in-law Prince Charles also wrote his own children's book, The Old Man of Lochnagar, the story of an old man who lives in caves outside of the royal family's Scottish home of Balmoral, in 1980.

It makes so much sense for Meghan Markle to write a children's book, especially if she plans to write one about her own rescue dogs. In June she opened up about her love for her own animals in an essay for Mayhew, an animal rescue charity she supports through her royal patronage, as per Vanity Fair:

As a proud rescue dog owner, I know from personal experience the joy that adopting an animal into your home can bring.

I would almost be willing to bet money that proceeds from any children's book Markle might write will benefit one of her charities. And since it's sure to be a bestseller, that's no small thing.