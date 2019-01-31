There has been this weird shift that's happened with Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton that sort of took me by surprise. When Markle first married Prince Harry, Middleton's brother-in-law, I think most of the world was watching the two women and really hoping they would become best friends. But then things changed. The internet shifted, and suddenly everyone seemed to be talking about rift rumors without much credible support. Now it looks as though a TV series might aim to set the record straight. The feud story of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton is a TV show now, or will be soon, and I guess people might finally get the answers they were looking for.

As Cosmopolitan reported, TLC announced plans for a new special (expected to be released on Feb. 5 at 10 pm EST) called Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses At War?. The special will look at the relationship between the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex, as well as the relationships with their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, as per E! News. After all, the internet has been ripe with rumored tales of a toxic relationship between the two couples (who were deemed the Fab Four during that brief golden era when everyone just wanted to everybody to be happy).

I guess that's over.

Kate vs. Meghan: Princesses At War? will take a deeper look at some of the more pressing rumors surrounding the relationship of the two women since Prince Harry married the former American actress last May. And boy, do they have a lot of rumors to choose from, since the media in both Britain and America have had a real field day with all of this speculating. Stories about Markle allegedly making Middleton cry during a fitting for 3-year-old Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress, as per Cosmopolitan, Markle being a difficult, demanding woman to work with at the palace, fights between Prince William and Prince Harry and so on.

Stephen Pond/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Royal experts will be featured in this TLC special to weigh in on the rumors, including Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell, The Daily Mail on Sunday's royal correspondent Katie Nicholl, former ELLE editor Eve Pollard, royal biographer Ingrid Seward, NBC royal contributor Robert Jobson, and even a body language expert named Judi James. A veritable arsenal of royal experts ready to break down each rumor and hopefully come up with the verdict I would most enjoy: That it's all nonsense made up to sell newspapers and they are all best friends.

Then we can maybe go back to the days when Markle and Middleton were hanging out at Wimbledon and having a grand old time. Wouldn't that be nice?

Clive Mason/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of the day, these two women are now family. Meghan Markle is due to give birth to her first child with Prince Harry in a matter of weeks, while Middleton is a mother of three and would presumably be able to offer some helpful advice in this regard. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have a history of being close. This should be an ideal situation.

I hope TLC solves the mystery for us, guys.