Meghan Markle has a reputation for being something of a maverick within the royal family. Whether she's purposely earned that distinction or it happened by accident is anyone's guess. But it appears to be the narrative that people have been associating with her since her marriage to Prince Harry in May 2018. The tabloids have often used the "rule breaker" moniker in relation to the Duchess of Sussex, but it seems there might be a different narrative they could start employing: Record breaker. Because, as Hello! Magazine reported, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set a royal baby record perhaps without even realizing it.

We all remember when American actress Meghan Markle married the youngest son of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, Prince Harry, last May. How could we forget, it was obviously the event of the year when the two were wed at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Well, it was the event of the year until the couple announced in October 2018 that they're expecting their first baby this spring.

And that announcement, apparently, set something of a record in the royal family. According to Hello! Magazine, British dating app Jaumo noted that the couple were the quickest to find themselves expecting a baby after their marriage. Because I mean really, why wait when you know you're ready?

Jaumo analyzed 10 different royal houses across Europe including Great Britain, Belgium, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands to find a pattern of pregnancy announcements after weddings, according to Yahoo! Lifestyle. The app found, Hello! Magazine reported, that members of the British monarchy tend to wait an average of 2.76 years after getting married to have their first child, which is actually longer than any of the other royal households.

Markle and Prince Harry were married for four months before they announced their pregnancy news, and their first child is reportedly due in late April or early May, roughly a month shy of their May 18 anniversary, according to Town & Country.

It didn't come as a massive surprise to discover the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting a baby months after they married. When the couple were newly engaged in November 2017, they sat down for an interview with the BBC and Prince Harry admitted he hoped they would start a family in the "near future."

Prince Harry has always been something of a dab hand when dealing with little kids and is reportedly very close to his nephews, 5-year-old Prince George and 11-month-old Prince Louis, and his 3-year-old niece Princess Charlotte, according to Grazia Daily. As for Meghan Markle, a source close to the couple reportedly told Us Weekly back in September that "having children is definitely a priority... she and Harry want to start a family right away — and she’ll start trying as soon as she can."

Clearly, the two were in accord when it came to starting a family. It appears they knew what they wanted and weren't interested in waiting two years to decide to have a baby. And if that makes them "record breakers" in the royal family, then so be it. All the better for us because now there's another royal baby on the way.