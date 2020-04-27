Just like that, it's almost time for the littlest member of the royal family to celebrate his first rotation around the sun. In celebration of his upcoming birthday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will share a new photo of their son Archie with his many fans. Indeed, on May 6 the world will get its first glimpse of the little guy since he appeared in his parents' 2019 highlights video back in December.

A spokesperson for Markle and Prince Harry told The Sunday Times' royal correspondent Roya Nikkah: "You can expect to see him [Archie]." It's unclear how exactly the photo will be shared, as the couple no longer uses their Sussex Royal Instagram account. So, who knows, perhaps Archie's new photo will mark a return to social media for them?

In the weeks leading up to Archie's birthday, the family has been holed up at their new home in Los Angeles. But along with practicing social distancing, Markle and Harry have been doing their part to reach out to their community by delivering food to residents living in their area with critical health conditions.

Due to the family's retreat from social media following their step down from their roles as senior royals, there has been a serious shortage of pictures of Archie. The last time fans saw his sweet face was in December when Harry and Meghan shared a 2019 highlights slideshow video on their Sussex Royal Instagram.

And before that, Archie appeared on the family's Christmas card that showed the little tot crawling towards the camera. Archie has been growing by leaps and bounds of late. In March, Markle shared that Archie has been working his way towards walking and earlier this month, she said that he was "desperate to talk," as Hello! Magazine reported.

Fans may not be seeing too much of Archie, but his great-grandma got to see him on camera very recently when the family called Queen Elizabeth via video chat on her birthday, bridging the gap between Los Angeles and her home at Windsor Castle. And as Archie's first birthday quickly approaches, another call may be in order.