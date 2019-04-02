It's no big secret that Meghan Markle likes to focus on mindfulness in her life. She has long been a fan of yoga, clean eating, and meditation, and I sort of think that had to help her during her turbulent first year as a member of the royal family. So much change, so many headlines. Now that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting her first baby in a matter of weeks, it seems she is going back to her roots. In fact, according to a new report from The Daily Express, Meghan Markle's birth plan may include a calming exercise with Prince Harry by her side once she goes into labor, because she's well aware of those zen benefits to both mind and body.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their first baby within the next month or so, and of course, the couple are presumably in the midst of finalizing all of those baby plans. That includes getting the nursery ready at their new home at Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, which they are expected to move in to before their little one's impending arrival, according to Town & Country.

Their plan also includes choosing the hospital where the baby will be delivered. According to People, the couple are interested in a hospital a little closer to their Windsor home and further from the media deluge at St. Mary's Hospital in London, where most of the royal family have welcomed their children.

And perhaps the pair are looking for a little calm... and a little space to practice their couple's yoga.

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to The Daily Express, a source reportedly said that Markle plans on implementing yoga into her birth journey, and Prince Harry is apparently expected to join her. "Meghan is determined it will be a totally natural experience and she’s insisting absolutely no pain relief," the source told the publication. "She’s practicing a series of yoga labor coping techniques that mainly focus around breathing patterns and also chanting in rhythm to overcome pain."

Certain yoga poses can provide some pain relief during labor, according to Motherly. For example, the squat position in particular is helpful if you want to use a little gravity to apply pressure to your cervix and help open you up. And if Prince Harry wants to help Markle manage pain, he can assist her with the rocking cat position, where the mother is on her hands and rocking to ease tension on her back while focusing on her breathing.

Prince Harry should prove to be a real asset for Markle's delivery room yoga practice. According to The Sun, he practices "daily meditation" and has adopted a regular yoga practice since meeting his wife. As for Markle... she was raised by yoga instructor mom Doria Ragland, so I'm pretty sure she's all set.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

A whole lot of fuss has been made in the media about Meghan Markle breaking traditions since she married Prince Harry, but I feel as though this isn't one of those times. Markle's birth plan should be up to her, regardless of whether she's a member of the royal family or not. And if she and her husband want to do yoga during her labor pains? Good for them.