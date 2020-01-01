Meghan Markle's New Picture Of Archie Is All About That Father-Son Bond

There's something about the new year that has everyone reflecting, it's only natural. Most people take a little time to look back on their lives over the past year, both the good in the bad. In the case of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry there's been a pretty extreme mix of both good and bad in 2019, but they're choosing to focus on the brightest spot of all: their little boy. When the couple shared a short video of their 2019 moments, Meghan Markle's new picture of baby Archie was clearly the highlight. Just like he has been the highlight of their lives since his birth in May.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are currently on holiday on the west coast of Canada, enjoying a little down time as a family before they return to their official royal duties in 2020. While they've been keeping a low profile for a few weeks, they took the time to share a sweet video of their favorite things about the past year with their social media followers on Tuesday night. Events like their royal visit to Africa, their charitable efforts, and of course, the birth of their little boy in May. And to celebrate 7-month-old Archie, the couple shared a new photo of him being cuddled by his grinning dad.

The photo appears to have been taken during the family's current vacation, if the water and mountains in the background are any indication. Archie is wearing an adorable hat and warm coat and little fur-lined boots in his dad's arms. The message from the royal couple that accompanied the video on Instagram read in part:

Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We've loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can't wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.

This photo of Archie getting cuddled by his dad is another casual picture, which seems to be the trend when it comes to the few photos Markle and Prince Harry are willing to release of their son. Their greeting card was equally candid, featuring Archie crawling toward the camera while his parents laughed in the background.

Markle's friend, actress Janina Gavankar, took the sweet snap, which makes it all the more precious of course. This appears to be a trend with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their little boy: keeping their family photos warm and intimate and meaningful.

Not such a bad way to ring in the new year.