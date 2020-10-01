Thank the heavens for virtual interviews, because Meghan Markle gave an update on "busy" Archie on Thursday. Sure, it would have been nice to see the sweet boy since royal fans haven't seen him since May, but still. It's nice to hear that the little Sussex family is doing well and seem to be pretty happy with their new lives in California. If we didn't have these virtual visits on Markle's aspirational sofa we would never know what was going on with them.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a rare joint interview on Thursday to chat with the Evening Standard at the outset of Black History Month in the United Kingdom. The two shared their list of Next Generation Trailblazers, each of whom were recognized for their efforts in fighting systemic racism in Great Britain.

They also gave an update about their new life away after walking away from their senior royal roles and moving to North America, eventually settling into their own home in Montecito, California. At the outset of the interview, Markle said they were doing "very well," and that they were "lucky with our little one." It seems 17-month-old Archie is really keeping his parents on the move, as Markle explained in the video interview, "He's just so busy, and he's all over the place. But it is amazing. He keeps us on our toes, we're really just so lucky."

This isn't the first update Markle has given about Archie in recent days, thanks to the wonder of virtual interviews. During a chat with Fortune's senior editor Ellen McGirt for the Most Powerful Women Virtual Summit on Tuesday, the proud mom offered a behind-the-scenes look at post-royal life during lockdown. Markle told McGirt, "For me, it's been amazing to spend time with my husband and watch our little one grow and that's where our attention has been."

Prince Harry has also been enjoying his time during lockdown with his wife and son, as he said in April during a virtual visit with the WellChild charity in the U.K. The new dad said, as per Hello!, "To be able to have so much family time — I feel guilty to have so much family time. You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics because of something that happened."

Archie and his parents are having the time of their lives together in Montecito, and at least we get to hear updates every now and then.