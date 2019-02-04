We might not have had a good reason to weep over the on-field antics at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019, but Microsoft's X-Box Super Bowl commercial, featuring lots of kids using the adaptive controller, was an absolute tear-jerker. These kids love video games, and boy did Twitter love them.

There were no throwback pop stars, no mermaids or explosions or Swarovski crystals, just a bunch of children with various abilities talking about how much they love gaming with the adaptive controller, which has two large programmable buttons and 19 jacks to allow users to adapt their consoles to their needs. Users can operate the system using their feet, or touchpads, for example, as well as set up multiplayer arrangements. Titled "We All Win," the Microsoft ad spot had viewers setting their feelings afloat on Twitter: "Every time I see one of the commercials for the Xbox Adaptive Controller, I tear up," wrote user Jennifer Losi.

"This Xbox adaptive controller commercial is touching and good," tweeted a GameInformer editor.

"Rivers are pouring down my face," wrote Jackie The Avocado, who seemingly spoke for everyone.

Accessible game design benefits everyone. Microsoft announced in 2018 that a charity had developed a way to play Minecraft using just your eyes; features like subtitles are used by people of all abilities, with a reported 60 percent of gamers using subtitles at some point, according to AbilityNet.

You can watch the full commercial here:

