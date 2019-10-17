In the face of seemingly endless baby products, knowing what to ask for from friends and family can be difficult. When I was expecting, a number of experienced mom friends assisted me when I created my registry and it helped a ton. And if you're hoping to get a little extra insight from an experienced celeb mom, look no further. Blake Lively's baby registry has lots of affordable items and many of them are must-have for new moms.

Lively recently welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds, so she has an idea of what works and what doesn't. While they've kept most details about their newest bundle of joy to themselves, the new mom of three did share what's on her Amazon baby registry. On the same day Reynolds confirmed their family's newest addition is a baby girl, Lively announced on Instagram that she teamed up with Amazon Baby Registry "because my friends are popping out kids and I’m sick of having to type up a new 'must have' list each time."

All jokes aside, Lively did create a very helpful and comprehensive "curated guide" of must-have products for new parents. Released on Wednesday, Lively's registry includes items that new parents will need and want as well as eco-friendly and sustainable products. On the registry page, Lively explained her reasoning for sharing this list of products with other parents. "I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent," she said. "What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their 'must haves' with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks."

While some of the items are on the pricier side, many are affordable necessities that will come in handy. And among the cheaper items on the list are Burt's Bees Multipurpose Ointment and Summer Infant Quickchange Portable Changing Pad, both for $9.99.

Lively also included some low-priced eco-friendly items, such as a travel flatware set for $14.99 and reusable food storage bags for $11.99.

Many of the more affordable items on the registry come in the form of books for baby. The board and picture books that Lively included range from about $6-$18, with titles tackling important topics like feminism, poetry, and friendship, such as Hair Love by Matthew A. Cherry and She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World by Chelsea Clinton.

Lively explained on the registry how she came to this list of inclusive books. "I read an article with an incredible list of kids books that have representation and help to show children many different experiences and perspectives," she wrote. "I was so excited that I went on Amazon and ordered every book on the list. This is just a small selection. It's been fulfilling for me as well because I didn't grow up with these books so I'm getting to read them and learn along with my children. We are never too old to learn."

Everyone's perfect baby registry is going to be a bit different, depending on individual wants and needs. For example, if you're using cloth diapers, you will likely have little need for the Diaper Genie that Lively included. But the great thing about registries is that you can tailor them to your preferences; this is just a jumping off point.

Together with Amazon, Lively is also making a donation to Child Rescue Coalition, a nonprofit organization that rescues children from sexual abuse and child pornography by building technology for law enforcement, free of charge, to track, arrest and prosecute child predators — a cause that she has vocally supported over the past few years.

In her Instagram post about the registry, Lively praised Amazon for helping her contribute to this important organization. "P.S. Hats off to @Amazon who helped me support the @ChildRescueCoalition," she wrote on Instagram. "The CRC is doing incredible work to protect our children worldwide. Check them out, you’ll see what I mean."

So, there you have it. Whether you're expecting a baby sometime soon, need inspiration for your own registry, or are just nosy enough to read an entire baby registry to know what the stars are using with their kids — no shame, guys — Blake Lively and Amazon have you covered.