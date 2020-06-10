To make finding TV shows, documentaries, and movies about racial justice and the Black experience in America easier, Netflix has added a Black Lives Matter collection to its list of genres.

Now, when you log into your Netflix account, you will be able to access a "Black Lives Matter" genre, a "carefully curated list of titles that only begin to tell the complex and layered stories about racial injustice and Blackness in America," Netflix shared on Twitter.

When you click on the new collection, you will see a number of documentaries, movies, TV shows, and Netflix originals, like When They See Us about the Central Park Five case and 13th, Ava DuVernay's documentary about racial inequality, the "criminalization of African Americans," and mass incarceration in the United States. Netflix has also made 13th free for everyone to watch and also released it on YouTube.

"When we say 'Black lives matter' we also mean 'Black storytelling matters'," Netflix said on Twitter. "With an understanding that our commitment to true, systemic change will take time — we're starting by highlighting powerful and complex narratives about the Black experience."

Within Netflix's "Black Lives Matter" collection, you will also find its original series Dear White People, which follows a group of Black students and their experiences attending a predominantly white (and fictional) university. The collection also features Pose, an FX original series about the underground world of ballroom culture in New York City in the 1980s. Netflix specials like Michelle Obama's Becoming and Beyoncé's amazing concert film Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé are also a part of this collection.

"The Black Lives Matter collection speaks to racial injustice and the Black experience in America," Netflix told Entertainment Weekly in a statement, "and we hope that highlighting these titles can help increase empathy and understanding."

As protests against systemic racism, racial inequalities, and police brutality continue in the wake of George Floyd's killing, learning how to actively be anti-racist and becoming an ally to the Black community need to carry on long after demonstrations become less frequent in the news cycle to truly enact change. And watching movies, documentaries, and TV shows about the Black experience in America is one of many ways you can support the Black Lives Matter movement.