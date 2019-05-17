The Jersey Shore family is about to get a little bigger. One member of the iconic MTV show's cast is currently expecting, and as the end of her pregnancy draws closer, well, she's getting fed up with being pregnant. And TBH, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's pregnancy update with her third child is so relatable — every expectant and tired mama has been there. Babies are a joy, of course, but the road to welcoming one isn't always easy.

Polizzi shared an update with fans on her podcast, according to People, revealing that she'd recently been to the obstetrician and was feeling "so annoyed." The 31-year-old reality star went on to say that she was sure "the baby's coming out" soon, but was told it would be a couple more weeks before her baby boy arrives. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told podcast listeners she was "miserable" and was ready for her pregnancy to be over.

"So I just got back from the doctor's office. I'm so annoyed because I've been feeling cramps and I swear the baby's coming out, and then I went today and he said like another two weeks or so," Polizzi shared, according to USA Today. "So I"m annoyed that I have to spend another couple weeks feeling this miserable."

Snooki also said that she and husband Jionni LaValle were hoping their son, whom they previously revealed on Instagram would be named Angelo, was going to arrive on May 26. But Polizzi told podcast listeners they would have to "switch things around" to be sure that her hubby would be around for the birth of the baby.

The MTV personality has been outspoken about her struggles throughout pregnancy. As reported by OK! Magazine, Polizzi shared a photo of herself vomiting back in December, captioned, "Happy Friday!"

The relatable post drew a message of support from fellow meatball and Jersey Shore co-star Deena Cortese, who recently welcomed a child of her own, urging Polizzi at the time to "hang in there." Hopefully that advice is helping Snooki right now, too.

Polizzi announced that she was pregnant on Thanksgiving with a photo of her two older kids holding a sonogram photo on Instagram, as Entertainment Tonight reported. And then in December, Snooki revealed the sex of her baby — a boy! — with a YouTube video. "It's my reveal party!" she said in the video, according to Entertainment Tonight. "We don't like surprises...[but] I decided to still have a reveal party...it's more for the family."

Polizzi and LaValle are already parents to 6-year-old son Lorenzo and 4-year-old daughter Giovanna. The reality star will surely update fans when Angelo finally makes his arrival, though it looks like they're going to have to wait a little longer before getting the exciting news.

Every mom can appreciate Snooki's candidness about her pregnancy struggles. Pregnancy is not always easy, and it's nice to see someone keep it real. Here's hoping Angelo makes a swift and healthy arrival in the coming weeks, for his mama's sake.