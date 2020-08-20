Wriggling in and out of a bathing suit can be an acrobatic feat in and of itself, but when you add in the bonus activity of breastfeeding your baby, it can make a day at the beach not so easy and breezy. And if your baby wants to nurse while you’re splashing at the shore, you typically have to look for a gross public bathroom, or have your partner block you so you don’t wind up flashing your fellow sunbathers. These best nursing swimsuits take the stress out of breastfeeding when you're near the water.

The main goal of any breastfeeding swimsuit: easy access to your boobs. Whether it’s via clips, a criss-cross pattern, or some other brilliantly designed element, these options can get your breasts out quickly in case your baby needs to nosh, like, now. And you won’t have to worry about exposing parts of your body that are not essential for breastfeeding (like your tummy), if that is a concern.

Another great thing about these swimsuits is that they’re made with leaky mommas in mind. That means you’ll find many of them have room for breast pads (just be sure to bring extras along in case you pop into the pool and get them wet). They also have double layers and/or colorful patterns to ensure that no one will see any suspicious spots.

So soak up the last bits of summer with these nursing swimsuits that allow you to enjoy the outdoors — without soaking your swimsuit in breast milk.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. Nursing Bathing Suit Tankini Top, Black Nursing Bathing Suit Tankini Top, Black Nursing Queen | $36.99 Available in sizes S-1X See on Nursing Queen If you already have a pair of bikini bottoms, you can snag this bathing suit tankini top. You’ll have easy nursing access, thanks to an extra layer that lifts up to breastfeed fast and easy. The top is a true-to-size fit, but if you’re in between sizes, you should order the next size up.

2. BounceBack Pull Over Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ BounceBack Pull Over Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ Motherhood | $54.98 $41.24 Available in sizes L & XL See on Motherhood This one-piece has a tie bust detail that covers up the part you pull over to nurse. The swimsuit offers UPF 50+ protection, and is made from nylon and spandex. Baby will be able to breastfeed, thanks to open side panels that allow you to feed your child easily and discreetly.

3. One Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ One Piece Nursing Swimsuit UPF 50+ Motherhood | $98 $73.50 Available in sizes XS-L See on Motherhood If you’re looking for a nursing swimsuit that looks, feels, and functions like your nursing bra, this is it. Featuring spaghetti straps and a cross back design, clips on either side allow for nursing. You can even put in removable breast pads in case of leaks. It’s machine washable, made from nylon and spandex, and specifically meant for postpartum water wear.

4. Nursing Swimsuit For Breastfeeding Nursing Swimsuit For Breastfeeding Etsy | $40.99 Available in sizes XS-3X See on Etsy Your fellow beachgoers will never know that this tankini top actually does double duty as a nursing swimsuit, too. From Etsy seller NursingQueenClothing, the swimsuit top keeps your tummy covered while you nurse. Underneath the top layer is a criss-cross design that can be pulled aside to breastfeed. The top also has an adjustable back clip so that you can get the right fit for your figure.

5. Bright Delight Convertible Swimsuit Canboulay Bikini Set, Nakimuli Etsy | $98 Available in sizes S - 3X See on Etsy This splatter-patterned bikini set by Etsy seller Nakimuli can be worn together or as separates. Though not your typical nursing swimsuit, you can easily pull up the fabric covering your breast to feed baby without undoing your entire top.

6. Latched Mama Peplum Nursing Swim Tank Peplum Nursing Swim Tank Latched Mama | $56 Available in sizes XS-3X See on Latched Mama The Peplum Nursing Tank from Latched Mama has built-in cups that provide support for your boobs, while clips can be to allow for a quick nursing sesh. And no one will know that this swimsuit is made for new mamas, since the straps are wider with a bow detail to cover the clips, too. Plus, the peplum skirt offers additional coverage for your bottom.

7. Oceanlily Women’s Breastfeeding Swimsuit Oceanlily Women’s Breastfeeding Swimsuit Amazon | $24.50 Available in sizes S-XXL See on Amazon This one-piece swimsuit from Oceanlily (which can be worn during pregnancy, too) has a built-in sports bra, and adjustable straps to keep your suit from slipping. A top panel lifts up to reveal a bottom layer that can be adjusted for nursing without anyone noticing. It comes in both solid colors and a jungle print for those times when you’re feeling fierce.

8. Mamalicious Maternity Nursing Swimsuit in Black Mamalicious Maternity Nursing Swimsuit In Black Asos | $45 Available in sizes XS-XL See on Asos Get extra mileage out of your maternity swimsuit with this one from Mamalicious. Not only can it take you through your nine months (and beyond), but it can also help you breastfeed your baby, too. The plunging neckline allows you to easily nurse, without flashing the family at the beach next to you.

9. Soda Maternity & Nursing Tankini from Rosewater Soda Maternity & Nursing Tankini from Rosewater Amazon | $32.20 Available in sizes S & M See on Amazon Easy dropdown swimwear clips are what makes this nursing tankini totally breach-ready. It has a soft, flexible wire inner bra in sizes B-DD cups to give your girls extra support, along with a racer back design. It’s made from 95% polyamide, and 5% elastane, and offers UPF 50+ protection, and is also chlorine-resistant.

10. Neon Delight Infinity Swimsuit Neon Delight Infinity Swimsuit, FoxxiLadi Etsy | $65 Available in sizes S - 3XL See on Etsy You won't have any problem (ahem) getting to your girls in this super bright swimsuit from Etsy seller FoxxiLadi. The high-waisted swimsuit offers tummy coverage, while the top straps can be desinged in multiple styles, even allowing for easy breastfeeding. And with its full bottom cut, you won't have to worry about your butt being on display.

11. Nursing Swimsuit Top Nursing Swimsuit Top, CrunchyLoveCo Etsy | $39.95 Available in custom sizes - just send your measurements See on Etsy You’ll be loving lake life with this floral swimsuit top. Etsy seller CrunchyLoveCo says you can use this swim bra for breastfeeding postpartum, but with its breathable swimsuit material, it is also ideal for water births, too. And since it doesn’t have underwire or clasps to contend with, you’ll be able to nurse quickly, thanks to its classic crossover design.

12. Maternity To Nursing Bikini Top Maternity To Nursing Bikini Top, BikiniMamas Etsy | $30 Available in sizes L-1X See on Etsy This bikini top from Etsy seller BikiniMamas boasts boob support while you’re breastfeeding. You can start nursing right away, thanks to the convenient nursing clips that allow you to do it with one hand. The bikini’s straps are adjustable so that you feel supported and comfortable while you’re playing at the pool. It comes in solids such as black and pink, as well as black and white or turquoise polka dots.

13. Ruffled Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+ Ruffled Maternity One Piece Swimsuit UPF 50+ A Pea in the Pod | $98 $73.50 Available in sizes XS-L See on A Pea in the Pod If you’re looking to make the most out of your maternity swimsuit, this one from A Pea in the Pod can help you when you want to nurse your newborn. The deep V neckline would make breastfeeding less challenging; all you need to do is move the front panel to the side to nurse. It has side ruching and ruffles to make the swimsuit sexy yet pretty practical, too. The swimsuit is made from nylon and spandex, and can be easily washed in the laundry or dry cleaned.

14. Maternity Flutter-Sleeve Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top Maternity Flutter-Sleeve Tie-Front Tankini Swim Top Old Navy | $36.99 $21.97 Available in sizes XS & S See on Old Navy Although this is designed as a maternity tankini top, you can definitely transform it into a nursing tank, too. Simple untie the string-tie keyhole opening of the tankini, and boom: boobs. The ruffled flutter sleeves add an extra elegance to this basic piece, which also has a built-in shelf bra and removable shaped cups. Built-in UPF 40 means your skin will have added protection.

15. Fast Food Swimsuit Fast Food Swimsuit Boob Design | $99 Available in sizes S & M See on Boob Design Side ruching is what gives this simple swimsuit some sweet sophistication. Made to be worn with or without a bump, you can nurse your baby by lifting up a top layer of fabric. And the swimsuit is actually pretty good for the planet, too. It’s made from 78% recycled material. And when you’re done with your day at the beach, you can machine wash warm sans fabric softener to make it last longer.

16. Movemama Nursing One Piece Halter Swimsuit Movemama Nursing One Piece Halter Swimsuit Amazon | $59 Available in sizes S-XL See on Amazon No one will notice the nursing clips on this swimsuit that comes from Movemama. Removable pads are already included to soak up any, um, spills, and the suit has supportive gathering to keep your girls in place. The suit runs slightly small, so if you think you might need a bigger size, order up.

17. Latched Mama Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Tank Asymmetrical Nursing Swim Tank Latched Mama | $58 Available in sizes XS-3X See on Latched Mama Be the nursing knockout on the beach with this peppy printed breastfeeding swimsuit from Latched Mama. The asymmetrical design cleverly hides a panel that you’ll lift up to breastfeed your little one. The skirt gives you extra coverage to make you feel more comfortable.