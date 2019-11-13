Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale Will Make Your Comfiest Dreams Come True

Get ready to shop the stock up sale to end all stock up sales this holiday season. Old Navy's $1 Cozy Sock Sale is back for the 2019 holiday season and you're absolutely going to want every single fuzzy, fun-filled pair.

You can shop the seasonal sock sale in stores and online during their massive Black Friday sale and snag your favorite Cozy Socks for just $1 per pair during Old Navy's "Shock of a Dolla" sale, according to a press release. The 2019 Cozy Sock deal will run for two days only — Thursday, Nov. 28 through Friday, Nov. 29, during the 32 hours of the Old Navy Black Friday sale where the store doesn't close their doors, even overnight. That's right, you can get to Old Navy when the doors open at 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and won't be kicked out until Friday night at 11 p.m. Seasonal shoppers, rejoice!

If you're looking for the perfect pair of comfortable socks to snuggle up with while marathon watching Hallmark Christmas movies, Old Navy's selection of Cozy Socks are sure to fit the bill. Each pair of socks feature a festive design to celebrate the season with colors that are incredibly merry and bright, Santa wouldn't even need Rudolph's nose to light the way for his sleigh if he wore them in a snowstorm. In fact, at just $1 per pair, you could probably afford to leave a pair or two out for "Santa" (Wink, wink) to enjoy wearing on Christmas Eve. (And, by the way, if you just can't wait for a pair of cozy socks, they're still super affordable today — women's styles are a mere $3 at the time of this writing.)

While the low price point and joyful styles definitely make Old Navy's Cozy Socks worth stocking up on, the best part of this deal is that for every pair of Cozy Socks sold during the sale, Old Navy will donate $1 to Boys & Girls Clubs up to $1 million. In a press release, Old Navy noted that this is the third consecutive year that the company has participated in such a campaign to give back during their Black Friday sale. 'Tis the season of giving, and with Old Navy's "Shock of a Dolla" sale, you'll be giving back with every pair of socks purchased.

Normally priced at $4-$6 per pair, this sale sees the price of Old Navy's Cozy Socks priced ridiculously low at just $1 per pair, and they're giving that entire $1 to help fund the future of kids across the nation. "Old Navy is committed to taking the next generation to the next level, and has long supported Boys & Girls Clubs to help turn learners into leaders," the company stated in a press release. "The brand's Black Friday donation will fund the expansion of a career development program for Club youth, offering mentoring, leadership skills and first jobs at Old Navy stores."

Old Navy's Cozy Socks are available in 36 novelty prints in sizes for women, men, and kids. With holiday decked-out dogs, dinosaurs, gingerbread houses, and candy cane stripes, I'm not even exaggerating when I say that these soft, comfortable socks make a perfect gift for everyone on your list. Who doesn't love cozying up by the fire on a cold winter day wearing your snuggliest pair of socks to keep your feet nice and toasty? And when your kids have wacky sock day at school next semester, you'll be glad to have snagged them a pair during this sale to stuff in their stocking.

Not only will you save a few bucks on something you know your friends and family will love, but you'll be giving back when you stock up during Old Navy's Cozy Sock sale, which is truly the best feeling of all during the holidays.