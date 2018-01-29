People Are Making Fun Of Blue Ivy For The Size Of Her Feet & It's Really Awful

Because people can be generally terrible on social media, instead of just being excited to see the Carter family at the Grammys, there are actual human beings on Twitter making fun of Blue Ivy for her feet. Yes, really, we've come to a point where picking on a 7-year-old's shoe size, since body shaming can never start too early, right? Ugh, give us a break.

For one, it's hard to imagine that anyone can look at a picture of JAY-Z, Blue Ivy, and Beyoncé at the Grammys and find any fault with it at all. And not just be excited that Blue and Bey finally made it, since they were conspicuously absent for the first half the award ceremony and just in case you don't know — there's no award show without the Queen.

Some people just can't let a little girl live.

Even if people are well intentioned and just teasing, it's still a really disappointing line of "joking around" to take. Blue is super cute, and there are tons of things to say about her presence at the Grammys, like how she seems to be telling her parents to chill out and quite frankly, refuses to just sit still. Blue Ivy — just like regular kids!

Instead, people are picking at her appearance, and I'm afraid it's just the first instances of a lifetime of being poked at by the general public for her body and how she looks. If she was a little boy, it's hard to imagine anyone making fun of her body.

More to come...