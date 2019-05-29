Jessa Duggar's little girl is only three days old, but she's already getting so much love from her family. The Counting On star welcomed her third child, a daughter named Ivy Jane, with her husband Ben Seewald this past Sunday, May 26. And since then, the newest Duggar baby has been the star of several snapshots with her many aunts and uncles and there are already so many photos of Jessa Duggar's new baby girl Ivy, so prepare to awwww.

On Tuesday, May 28, the couple confirmed on their family website that Jessa had given birth to their newest addition earlier in the week, going into labor as they were getting ready for church. "We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift," Jessa and Ben, parents to 3-year-old Spurgeon and 2-year-old Henry, said in the announcement. "She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!"

The birth announcement also revealed that Jessa was in labor with Ivy for three and a half hours, making her debut at 5:57 p.m. and days before her June 5 due date. "Since both of our boys went five days past their due date, we thought we would go late again," Jessa and Ben shared on their website. "We were so surprised when she came two weeks earlier than her brothers."

Like Spurgeon and Henry, Jessa's siblings also clearly adore little Ivy, as they've shared their own personal photos of the baby girl.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Jessa's younger sister who is expecting her second child, got to hang out with Ivy and introduce her to her son, 1-year-old Gideon Forsyth, aka Ivy's cousin, which she documented on her Instagram Story.

Ivy looks so sweet with her chubby cheeks, little nose, and full head of dark brown hair. But Joy-Anna wasn't the only pregnant sibling to get photos with the newest Duggar baby.

Jessa's sister-in-law, Lauren Duggar, who is currently expecting her first child with her husband Josiah, after previously experiencing a miscarriage. The couple announced the news earlier this month, and told People that they are expecting their first child this fall.

And Lauren got some baby-holding practice in when she met baby Ivy for the first time earlier this week — and she looks like such a natural.

Jessa's younger brother, Joseph Duggar, and his wife Kendra, are also expecting their second child sometime later this year, according to Us Weekly.

The couple is already parents to their 10-month-old son, Garrett, so Kendra had plenty of experience when it came time to holding Ivy. The couple posted photos of them meeting Ivy to their Instagram story on Wednesday morning, and the little girl already looks so fashionable.

Jessa's older sisters, Jana and Jill Duggar, also got their chance to meet and hold their newest niece. Judging from their Instagram accounts, they cannot get enough of the little girl.

It makes sense why all the Duggar siblings got their chance to meet Ivy over the past three days. Jessa and Ben currently live in a house owned by the Duggar family that is a short distance away from the Duggar family's compound (where Jessa grew up) in Arkansas. So, in the past three days, all of her family members have had plenty of time to meet the newest baby. It's not like her family members expected her arrival, either. In a post on the Duggar family's official blog, Ben and Jessa wrote that Ivy arrived 10 days before her due date and the labor only lasted three hours. Needless to say, everyone was surprised.

But, the rest of her family members won't have to wait too long until they get to meet another Duggar baby. There are currently five people in the Duggar family who are expecting children sometime this year. Any luckily, they have plenty of love to give to their little ones.