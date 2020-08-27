This isn't her first rodeo, but as Chrissy Teigen showed off her bare growing bump in a new video, it seems she's still in shock about her pregnancy with her and John Legend's third child together.

"Wow," the cookbook author said while laughing in a video shared on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. "Third baby. Goes fast."

Teigen, who shares 4-year-old daughter Luna and 2-year-old son Miles with Legend, filmed the video in front of a mirror while cradling her stomach with one hand and wearing just a shawl. "How is this possible?" she said while looking at her bump.

This isn't the first time Teigen has marveled at her growing bump with her third child after announcing another one is on the way earlier this month. In fac, in another mirror selfie video, this time all dressed up in leggings, Teigen hilariously said, "Look at this third baby sh*t."

While Teigen has shared her amazement at her pregnancy and her bump this time around, she hasn't revealed when she's due or how far along she is. She has, however, given some indication as to when she found out her big news. She shared on Twitter that she found out she was pregnant the same morning Legend's album was released and appeared on Good Morning America to promote it, which was on June 19.

Although Teigen hasn't revealed too many details just yet, she has shared what she has been craving throughout these past few weeks — banana chips. "Banana chips are the only semi-healthy thing I can consume right now," she revealed in an Instagram post. "Well no, they aren't BAD for you by any means, especially compare to what I WANT to eat. But man I can destroyyyyy handfuls of these in mere minutes." As for the unhealthy stuff, Teigen has shared that she has been loving green apple Blow Pop minis and Lunchables, according to Entertainment Tonight.

As her pregnancy cravings continue to evolve over the next few months, hopefully more and more mirror selfie videos follow suit and pop up in our feeds.