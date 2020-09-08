Summer 2020 has come to an end and to commemorate the unofficial end to the season over the weekend, Emma Roberts, who recently announced she's pregnant with her first child, shared a new bump photo with her fans, featuring the mom-to-be in the cutest bathing suit.

On Monday, just days after announcing that she and Garrett Hedlund are expecting their first child together, the 29-year-old actress shared an adorable new photo of herself wearing a one-piece, strapless bathing suit and cat eye sunglasses on her Instagram Story. "Happy Labor Day," she captioned the photo, tagging J. Crew for her swimsuit and Mulberry England for her sunglasses.

Roberts also confirmed her pregnancy news via Instagram with a series of photos of herself cradling her bump in a white dress. "Me...and my two favorite guys," the Scream Queens star wrote on Aug. 30, revealing that the couple is expecting a little boy together.

Roberts might be sharing a few cute baby bump photos on Instagram, but don't expect the actress to share a whole bunch about her pregnancy or relationship with Hedlund. In May 2019, around the time her engagement with her American Horror Story co-star Evan Peters ended, she spoke to Cosmopolitan about the constant scrutiny of living her private life in the public eye.

"I never want to talk about relationships I'm in or that are ending or have ended. It's hard enough to be with someone by yourself, let alone with an audience," she told Cosmopolitan. "Growing up is hard. Sometimes it makes me sad that I can't have a private moment. Because of Twitter and Instagram, there's a whole other element where everybody can comment on what you're doing and no one knows the real story. That's hard."

Roberts and Hedlund waited until she was visibly pregnant to share their exciting news, though reports first surfaced in June, so it seems she took time to enjoy her "private moment" before officially going public. And now that she cat's out of the bag, she's sharing some adorable bump pictures with the world. Who knows, maybe a cute fall-themed photo will pop up in our feeds next?